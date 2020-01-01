Greece
Collected by Esther Deena
Two islands in the caldera were formed about 440 years ago, Palea Kameni (Old Burnt Island) and Nea Kameni (Young Burnt Island), and visiting them is one of the most fascinating experiences on Santorini. Charter boats leave Old Fira Port at...
Messenia, Greece
Often described as a Greek paradise, the Polilimnio Waterfalls in Polilimnio Gorge offer something different from Messenia's usual beaches. Visitors are immersed in a scene of lush greenery, gushing cascades, and green lakes filled with...
Elafonisos, Greece
People will tell you that the drive to Elafonisos island is just 30 minutes from Monemvasia but allow 45 to navigate the adventurous roads through small towns. Wait for the ferry that allows cars (there are two) and then take the road to the left...
Patriarchou Dimitriou 2, Kalampaka 422 00, Greece
It is a beautiful melding of natural and manmade beauty. Crowning the tops of mystical rock formations are Eastern Orthodox monasteries, constructed hundreds of years ago. Built by monks who were trying to escape persecution, there were once more...
Worth a visit. We took the ferry from Mykonos for a 1/2 day. The island of Delos is one of the most important mythological, historical and archaeological sites in Greece. The excavations in the island are among the most extensive in the...
Meteora, Polichni 565 32, Greece
While driving through Meteora, made famous for the monasteries perched delicately atop giant pinnacles of rock, you may notice many climbers affixed to sides of cliffs. Meteora is actually one of the best rock climbing spots in Europe, and even if...
Delphi 330 54, Greece
Located at the foot of Mount Parnassus, Delphi was the Pan-Hellenic site of the most famous oracle of ancient Greece. It was the center of the world during its time. Delphi lies in a lush, hidden valley surrounded by craggy mountains—a pastoral...
Thera 847 00, Greece
A popular excursion in Santorini is a visit to the famous volcano - its massive explosion 3,600 years ago created the unique crescent shape of today's island. Take a 30-45 minute ride on a sailing boat or schooner through the caldera. Then hike...
Megalochori 847 00, Greece
If you want to get away from the crowds in Santorini, try Megalochori - one of the prettiest, quietest little villages on the island. The town's location further inland, away from the caldera cliffs, removes it from the typical tourist itinerary....
Mylopotas Beach, Ios 840 01, Greece
Mylopotas beach is a stretch of sunny beach lined with bars, restaurants, hotels, and a youthful party scene. Depending on the day or time of day this stretch of beach could be quite and lazy in the sun or have music and people dancing on cars....
Kidathineon 41, Athina 105 58, Greece
With its walls of colorful glass bottles, this charming little bar can be elusive—nestled deep in downtown Athens, in the warren of streets that make up the Plaka. Day or night, Brettos (pronounced Vrettos in Greek) is frequented by locals...
Lindos 851 07, Greece
Our budget cruise had a full day stop on Rhodes Island. The island is certainly a favourite of mine. The old city is beautiful, but with a whole day, a trip to Lindos is a highlight. The taxi fare is astronomical, so we asked around a little and...
