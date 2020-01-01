Greece
Collected by Stephen Ohler
Megalochori 847 00, Greece
If you want to get away from the crowds in Santorini, try Megalochori - one of the prettiest, quietest little villages on the island. The town's location further inland, away from the caldera cliffs, removes it from the typical tourist itinerary....
Oia 847 02, Greece
Imagine sitting in your own private jacuzzi sipping Greek wine, while the shops, restaurants, and homes in the village of Oia are bustling with people and lit with their warm glows. It is from the balcony of the Endless Blue Suite at Aspaki Hotel...
m.Mpotsari 6, Οία 847 02, Greece
For one of the best views and best meals in Santorini, try Red Bicycle. Located at the tip of Oia on the northern part of the island, the restaurant is housed in a 19th-century Santorini mansion with a 180-degree view of the famed sunset and the...
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Imerovigli 847 00, Greece
The table on this terrace in Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece looks like the ideal place for a nice Greek meal. Some nice white Santorini wine, a Greek Salad, maybe a freshly grilled sea bass. And the view out to the rest of the island of Santorini...
Two islands in the caldera were formed about 440 years ago, Palea Kameni (Old Burnt Island) and Nea Kameni (Young Burnt Island), and visiting them is one of the most fascinating experiences on Santorini. Charter boats leave Old Fira Port at...
Pyrgi 821 02, Greece
Pyrgi is known for its famous “xysta” design – the black/grey and white geometrical facades featured on all the buildings. This is created by hand-engraving the design onto plaster. Even the 13th century Byzantine church is covered in it. The town...
Icaria, Ikaria, Greece
In Greek mythology, Icarus was the son of Daedalus, a master craftsmen. Daedalus builds a set of wings for Icarus, who flies too close to the sun. The heat melts the wax holding the wings together, and so Icarus plummets to the sea where he...
Mesta 821 02, Greece
Chios has a long and brutal history of invasion by the Turks, and so it makes perfect sense to find one of the most carefully preserved fortress towns in Europe right here on the island. It's a village-castle from the Byzantine era, and its houses...
Poros, Greece
Mention 'Greek Islands' and one instinctively thinks of Santorini or Crete. But there are literally thousands of other islands scattered between Greece, Turkey and North Africa. The smaller ones like Poros (above) are just as charming. I don't...
Plomari, Greece
Considered to be the "ouzo capital of the world," Plomari even has an annual Ouzo Festival. Take some time to walk around the tiny town, visiting the tavernas and meeting the locals. Most of them tend to be very interested in your visit, as Lesvos...
Paxos, Paxi 490 82, Greece
If you're looking to move away from the popular Cycladic islands, head to the Ionian Sea. Besides the busy hub of Corfu, there's also Paxos, a small island surrounded by turquoise sea, beautiful caves, and idyllic villages. Rumour has it that...
Hydra, Idra 180 40, Greece
If you dream of a tranquil island free from traffic and the din of human activity, where donkeys are the only means of transportation, Hydra is it. Beautiful Mediterranean waters, cobbled streets, and preserved architecture makes Hydra an idyllic...
Athens 105 58, Greece
You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...
Take a walk up Pnyx Hill, simply to appreciate where the Democratic Assembly once took place. The crowds here tend to be sparse, so you'll be able to enjoy a little respite from the Athens havoc. Take note of the path: it's paved with ancient...
Delicious Greek food? Check. Warm and friendly location? Check. Wood stove piping away in the corner? Check! If you're going to binge on mezethes (small plates of traditional food) and then indulge in some tsipouro (pomace brandy), Kafenio is the...
Exarcheia, Athens 106 81, Greece
Exarcheia is the most unique neighborhood in Athens, by far. It's not for everyone. It's gritty, graffiti-laden, and crawling with punk rock kids who are far more harmless than they appear. But behind its rough exterior you'll find a dozen...
Portara, Naxos 843 00, Greece
Guidebooks often lack the practical pieces of advice that could save travelers some rather unpleasant moments, in the Greek Islands one such nugget of wisdom I missed in my reading was that after a late night fueled by Ouzo it is not ideal to ride...
Naxos, Greece
Visiting Naxos, we had a chance to wander around Old Naxos Town. Many different shaped old doors, various colors and incredible door Knockers. This one in particular caught my eye. it would be fun to know the history behind those that came...
Fira 1564, Thira 847 00, Greece
The unique quality of soil on Santorini is all due to the island's history of volcanic activity. The soil is known as "aspa," and is rich in essential minerals. Santorini is home to some excellent wineries, including Santos Wines Winery, Gavalos...
Άκρα Ακρωτήρι, Σαντορίνη 847 00, Greece
In the 20th century, an archaeologist by the name of Spyridon Marinatos wanted to prove “the biggest volcanic eruption in recorded world history” was the reason for the Minoan collapse. It didn't take long for him to find Akrotiri. Akrotiri is...
Pyrgos Kallistis 847 00, Greece
Pyrgos was my favorite little town on Santorini island. It didn't have the dizzying caldera views of Oia or Fira, but it did have the white-washed adobe homes built up into the sky. Here you'll find cobblestone streets, blue church steeples, Greek...
Agiou Athanasiou, Thira 847 00, Greece
During the months I spent living in a hostel on Santorini island, I returned to Tsipouradiko time and time again, usually with a new group of hostel guests. The owner/server got to know my name, although he barely spoke English. But he always knew...
