Greece
Nea Alikarnassos Lambi, Kos 853 00, Greece
The Diamond Deluxe is a multifaceted property that offers a laid-back take on European upscale properties in paradise. The main feature of the place is a idyllic collection of large pools that cluster within its center. Bridges crisscross these...
26 G. Averof st. Kos, Kos 853 00, Greece
If you're on the island of Kos, do yourself a favor and stop in a Barbouni for a sunset dinner. No, the sun doesn't set into the seas that border this modern Dodecanese restaurant, but Turkey will be the backdrop to your dining experience with...
Ag. Fokas 853 00, Greece
Take a break from the cool seas surrounding Kos and plunge into the hot waters welling up from beneath the therma springs near Agios Fokas. And when I say hot, I mean it! Getting close to the source is not for the faint of heart, but the reward...
Vrachonisida Palaiokastro, Iraklidis, Greece
I actually don't know anything about this little island near Kefalos other than it's beautiful. There seems to be a beach, historic attractions and more to be explored, but even just stopping to photograph this mini entry in the Dodecanese island...
Paradise beach, Greece
There are two Paradise Beaches on Kos. One is northeast of Kefalos. It's quite nice with facilities, a bar, and crystal clear waters. The other is southwest of Kefalos. It's also quite nice with facilities, a bar, and crystal clear waters. The...
Mastichari, Greece
Mastichari is a small fishing village on the north coast of Kos. Here, you'll find scores of octopus lined up on strings hung here and there curing in the sun or in the cool evening air depending on when you visit. It really is an authentic...
Kardamaina, Greece
I stumbled along this place on a recent trip completely by accident. We'd been driving aimlessly for a while west of Kardemena looking for the perfect quiet beach to take in the late afternoon when I spied a few umbrellas through the trees between...
Kardamaina 853 02, Greece
You walk into Posidonia and you basically walk into an idyllic Greek home by the sea. On a recent visit there was a pile of children's toys near the door, several ladies were huddled around what appeared to be the Greek equivalent of the Avon lady...
Kos 853 00, Greece
In the 2001 Census, Pserimos (a tiny island between Kos and Kalymnos) reported a population of just 130 residents — all of which are split between a small settlement in the west and a military base on the eastern peninsula. Everywhere else is...
Pserimos, Greece
While there are only around 130 folks that call Pserimos island home fulltime, pleasure cruises out of nearby Kos island dump at least that many somehow both burnt and pale (mostly British) tourists every couple hours on her best beach! This could...
Kos 853 00, Greece
Upon landing on Pserimos, you might think any of the beachfront tavernas would make a great destination for some lunchtime fun. Don't make that mistake! All the eateries right on the beach host the hoards of pleasure cruisers that stop off for...
Anafiotika, Athina 105 58, Greece
Anafiotika is best described as a tiny village planted in the middle of a major city. I still think anyone visiting Athens should make an effort to venture away from the usual sights and explore this hidden gem. You'll find scenic walkways such as...
Nafplion, Greece
If you research "pretty seaside towns in Greece", Nafplio often pops up on the search. Located in the eastern Peloponnese, Nafplio boasts narrow, bougainvillea-covered streets, rich-hued neoclassical mansions, wrought-iron balconies and...
