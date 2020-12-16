Greece
Collected by Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert
Crete, Oia and Mykonos
Mykonos, Mikonos, Greece
The first Greek island you’ll explore on Azamara’s nine-night Greek Isles & Adriatic Voyage is one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos. It’s equally famous for its jet-set scene, photogenic windmills, and “Little Venice...
Main Street Agios Ioannis, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Scultpure in progress on the quiet beach of Agios Ioannis. Mykonos offers beach atmospheres that range from hedonistic to tranquil.
Folegandros Municipality 840 11, Greece
Maria is a French ex-pat who owns a beautiful gift store in Oia named Baba Vida. The shop is hidden near the bottom of the village stair walk. I would visit Maria daily to practice French and hear about her fascinating, free-spirited life...
Πύργος Σαντορινη, Santorini 847 00, Greece
Pyrgos is a fun traditional village to visit in the center of the Santorini island if you don't mind climbing sinding stairs stairs to the top of the hill. A beautiful, airy church will greet you at the top with breath-taking, panoramic views of...
mesaria, Thira 847 00, Greece
Cheap house wine for sale on the side of the road outside of the village of Pyrgos. Santorini is famous for its tradition of small vineyards that produce fruity wines. Visitors can easily spend the day winery-hopping around the island.
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Oia 847 02, Greece
At the northern edge of Oia lies a pool lounge overlooking the Aegean Sea – a peaceful place to stay while cruise crowds storm the town in the afternoon. The pool is open to the public and makes money off the purchase of snacks and drinks from...
Exo Gonia 847 00, Greece
Yes, Vegas would do the trick, but a 12 days hopping between the Greek islands of Santorini, Folegandros, and Sifnos will be a matrimonial send-off you’ll actually want to remember. Cannonball into clear coves reachable only by boat, and party...
Samaria village 730 11, Greece
We took a morning road trip south to visit Crete's popular Samaria Gorge. As we left the city of Chania, we were greeted by citrus orchards and olive fields that soon lead to steep and twisty mountain roads littered with goats. The charming...
Ag. Triada 741 00, Greece
This monastery, located on the Akritori peninsula of Crete, is run by monks who make wine and well-priced, quality olive oil. The building is surrounded by peaceful groves and orchards.
The largest island in Greece, Crete is home to the Ideon Caves that, according to mythology, is the birthplace of Zeus. This Greek isle is complete with natural beaches, rich archaeological history, and a wide range of traditional villages to...
Chania, Greece
Chania is one of the most beautiful cities of the island of Crete. One of the most beautiful corners of the city is the harbour. It was built on the Venetian era. Visitors will find there monuments of both the Venetian and the Ottoman history. The...
Two islands in the caldera were formed about 440 years ago, Palea Kameni (Old Burnt Island) and Nea Kameni (Young Burnt Island), and visiting them is one of the most fascinating experiences on Santorini. Charter boats leave Old Fira Port at...
OIA, Santorini, Thira 847 02, Greece
Put on some comfortable shoes and get a serious leg workout on the 350 steps that connect the cliffside town of Oia to the port at the base of Amoudi Bay. Visitors can grab a drink or calamari at one of the tavernas while watching fishing boats...
