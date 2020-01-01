Greece
Collected by Jordan Luckie
Ifestou 2, Athina 105 55, Greece
Centered around a flea market, Monastiraki Square is busy with musicians, beggars, street performers, and tourists. Sometimes you'll hear fireworks going off here, for no particular reason. Sometimes there'll be full-on drum circles. The...
Acropolis, Athens 116 36, Greece
Obviously, you can’t visit Athens without climbing up “the rock” (as locals fondly call the Acropolis) to commune with its crowning glory: the Parthenon. Although visible from most places in the city, getting up close to one of...
Kolonaki, Athens 106 75, Greece
Kolonaki is Athens's affluent and posh neighborhood, and the access point to scaling Lycabettus Mountain. Kolonaki is a stunning contrast to nearby neighborhoods like Exarcheia and Omonia; this is where the elite hang out, and instead of graffiti...
Adrianou 24, Athina 105 55, Greece
It’s hard to believe this serene archaeological park, with evocative statues scattered among the wildflowers, oak, and olive trees, was once the beating commercial and political heart of ancient Athens. It’s where citizens came to...
Leof. Vasileos Konstantinou, Athina 116 35, Greece
Built in the 4th century B.C.E., rebuilt for the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, and refurbished for the 2004 Athens Olympics, this horseshoe stadium now serves as the finish line for the Athens Marathon. For centuries, nude male athletes...
Athens, Greece
Two traditional dishes found in Greece are the famous "Giros", which can be made of beef or chicken and dressed with the fresh white "Tzatziki" sauce. then we have "Souvlaki" which are skewers of meat (pork, lamb or chicken) seasoned with...
Mykonos, Mikonos, Greece
The first Greek island you’ll explore on Azamara’s nine-night Greek Isles & Adriatic Voyage is one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos. It’s equally famous for its jet-set scene, photogenic windmills, and “Little Venice...
Houlakia Bay, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
It is one of the most beautiful hotels in Mykonos. I chose it by accident the very first time I stayed there but ever since it has become my very first choice whenever I visit the island. San Marco is a four stars hotel, located at the Houlakia...
Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece
Athens is an incredible city to visit but can feel busy and overwhelming, especially during peak tourist season. Escape the hustle and bustle with a visit to the resort town of Vouliagmeni on the Attica coast. I took this photo from a café right...
Λίμνη Βουλιαγμένης, Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece
For a rejuvenating hot soak, head to Lake Vouliagmeni. Contrary to its murky appearance, the minerals in this spa are constantly being replenished by the upwelling of water from springs below. Known among Greeks for its therapeutic properties, a...
Apollonos 28, Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece
For typical Greek dishes with an outstanding view, try Ithaki Restaurant. Their freshly grilled seafood dishes are popular, however I'd recommend cozying up outside with a glass of wine and an appetizer. Reaching out over the Vouliagmeni...
Apollonos, Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece
On an idyllic outcropping overlooking the ocean, it's easy to see why the Temple of Apollo Zoster was a sanctuary for the gods. Until it was uncovered, the ancient spot lay virtually undisturbed. Now it's the perfect place to explore and reflect,...
