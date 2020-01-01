Greece
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Xenias, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
The place of choice to watch the sunset is the quarter of Little Venice—a clutch of balconied fishermen's houses dressed in colorful paint and reflecting the waters of the sea beside them. Numerous charming tavernas live here, too, so it's a great...
Kato Mili, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Mykonos's 16 windmills have become iconic structures that can be seen from all over the island. At the edge of town, the Boni Windmill details how and why the windmills worked but is open only for limited summer hours. But you don't have to go...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
The beaches at Mykonos are party beaches, where you swim in the day time and dance at the night time. During the day time, it's sunny and calm, the water is crystal blue and clear. People usually sitting by the beach or swim. At the night, it's a...
Ano Mera 846 00, Greece
A few kilometers inland from Mykonos Town, Ano Mera is a small Cycladic idyll of a village. To get a feel for how people lived before the tourism boom, wander the streets and smell the scent of fresh baked bread. The Panagia Tourliani church and...
A traditional outdoor taverna on Agios Sostis beach, Kiki's gets high marks for its cheerful blue-and-white seaside atmosphere, great grilled octopus, friendly staff and fairly large portions. Expect to wait during high season but keep a relaxed...
People-watching and being seen is part of why the tony and tanned Psarou Beach dwellers flock to the open portico of Nammos, a Mykonos institution. Locals say you can get a better, cheaper meal at lunch than dinner, and pasta with sea urchins is a...
Sitting on its own peninsula overlooking the Paraga and Kavos lagoons near a local nature reserve, the Scorpios complex encompasses restaurant, bar, beach club and boutique hotel. The music and style here share a decidedly upscale hippie...
A big part of the legend of this legendary restaurant is its location, tucked into a cave (the name in Greek) and spilling out onto the beach. The fresh lobster is another part of the legend. Found in Hotel Anastasia Village on Saint Anna Bay,...
Venetias, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Mykonos Sandals was founded by Michalis Rampias in 1948, and the Little Venice shop is still run by his family. The sandals are made on-site and will last at least half a lifetime. You will see his simple and stylish leather footwear on the most...
Agias Kiriakis 17, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Mykonos became a favorite among the jet set in the ‘60s, when Jackie Kennedy Onassis vacationed here. Its main town continues to enchant new arrivals with blue domed churches, windmills, jaunty fishing boats, and the glamorous shops and...
13 Agiou Gerasimou, Mykonos Town, Mykonos 846 00, Greece
Before catching the first boat to Delos, we wanted to grab some breakfast. Wandering up from the old port, we were lucky enough to stumble across this place. The cases were full of pastries of all kinds, and the friendly young baker, whose facial...
Epar.Od. Mikonou 8, Άγιοι Ανάργυροι 864 00, Greece
I spent two weeks in Mykonos one summer and the majority of nights there I dined at Katerina's, a cozy restaurant overlooking the water in the Little Venice section of town. It's the best place for a sunset drink on the balcony - waves crash below...
Psarrou 846 00, Greece
Psarou Beach is posh rather than party, ringed by upscale hotels and beach clubs and punctuated with a scuba center. The sand is white and the water is turquoise. Restaurants and bars are expensive here, as are the waterside amenities like chairs...
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
Taking one of the boat trips from Milos' main port town Adamas out to Kleftiko is a must do when visiting the island. Though rough seas could make the boat ride less than ideal, the clarity and beauty of the water and the uniqueness of the rock...
