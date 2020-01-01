Greece
Collected by Anaïs Ziae-Mohseni
Meteora, Polichni 565 32, Greece
While driving through Meteora, made famous for the monasteries perched delicately atop giant pinnacles of rock, you may notice many climbers affixed to sides of cliffs. Meteora is actually one of the best rock climbing spots in Europe, and even if...
Pelion, Zagora 370 01, Greece
Coasteering is the latest craze in Greece's adventure tourism, and it's especially popular on the Pelion Peninsula. Coasteering refers to navigating the coastline by climbing, rock scrambling, and swimming. It's definitely for the braver, more...
Delphi 330 54, Greece
The belly button of the world lies eighty miles northwest of Athens, where the southern slope of Mount Parnassus, cut deeply by cascades feeding the River Pleistos, drops precipitously into the Gulf of Corinth. High above the ravine in a cleft...
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Athens 105 58, Greece
You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...
Mylopotas Beach, Μυλοπότας, Ios 840 01, Greece
Mylopotas Beach is one of the most popular destinations on Íos island, but since it stretches over one kilometre long, you'll rarely find it overcrowded. Cafes and restaurants stretch the length of the beach, but the Far Out Beach Club reigns...
Pyrgi 821 02, Greece
Pyrgi is known for its famous “xysta” design – the black/grey and white geometrical facades featured on all the buildings. This is created by hand-engraving the design onto plaster. Even the 13th century Byzantine church is covered in it. The town...
Paxos, Paxi 490 82, Greece
If you're looking to move away from the popular Cycladic islands, head to the Ionian Sea. Besides the busy hub of Corfu, there's also Paxos, a small island surrounded by turquoise sea, beautiful caves, and idyllic villages. Rumour has it that...
Lefkada, Greece
Lefkada is the only Greek island accessible by land, but it doesn't mean it sees a lot of tourism. On the other hand, it's hard to believe it ISN'T one of the most highly sought after destinations: Egremni Beach is one of the best beaches in...
Kissamos 730 01, Greece
Crete has an abundance of shoreline, and its Elafonisi Beach is one of the best in Greece. This sprawling piece of pink and white sand opens up to the turquoise sea. Lifeguards keep a constant watch, and so the beach is suitable for all ages. You...
853 01, Greece
You could pick much worse ways to spend a day in Kos. Paradise Beach is sandy, crystal clear, picturesque and sports a fun little bar overlooking its far right shores serving a variety of foods and drinks to sunworshipers daily. To the far left...
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
Everyone goes to Santorini for the famous sunset in Oia. However, the moonlight at the black sand beach in Kamari is worth going as well. Plus, along the beach are shops, bars and restaurants one after another. Most of them are outdoor, so you can...
Oia santorini greece, Cyclades, Oía 847 02, Greece
You can't beat this - a delicious, freshly caught seafood dinner on the edge of the Aegean Sea. Sunset Taverna is located in Ammoudi, at the base of the cliffs in Oia, Santorini - dramatic scenery for simple, rustic, delicious food. From the...
Μέσα Βουνό, Σαντορίνη 847 00, Greece
A Greek , a Serbian, an English, and an American got together in this multi-cultural group to form this successful enterprise that hopes to enliven an otherwise blend domestic beer-drinking scene. The equipment was imported from Austria and housed...
