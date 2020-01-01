Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Greece

Collected by Anaïs Ziae-Mohseni
List View
Map View
Save Place

METEORA

Meteora, Polichni 565 32, Greece
While driving through Meteora, made famous for the monasteries perched delicately atop giant pinnacles of rock, you may notice many climbers affixed to sides of cliffs. Meteora is actually one of the best rock climbing spots in Europe, and even if...
More Details >
Save Place

Pelion

Pelion, Zagora 370 01, Greece
Coasteering is the latest craze in Greece's adventure tourism, and it's especially popular on the Pelion Peninsula. Coasteering refers to navigating the coastline by climbing, rock scrambling, and swimming. It's definitely for the braver, more...
More Details >
Save Place

Delphi, Delfoi

Delphi 330 54, Greece
The belly button of the world lies eighty miles northwest of Athens, where the southern slope of Mount Parnassus, cut deeply by cascades feeding the River Pleistos, drops precipitously into the Gulf of Corinth. High above the ravine in a cleft...
More Details >
Save Place

Oia, Santorini

Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Parthenon

Athens 105 58, Greece

You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...

More Details >
Save Place

Far Out Beach Club

Mylopotas Beach, Μυλοπότας, Ios 840 01, Greece
Mylopotas Beach is one of the most popular destinations on Íos island, but since it stretches over one kilometre long, you'll rarely find it overcrowded. Cafes and restaurants stretch the length of the beach, but the Far Out Beach Club reigns...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Pirgi

Pyrgi 821 02, Greece
Pyrgi is known for its famous “xysta” design – the black/grey and white geometrical facades featured on all the buildings. This is created by hand-engraving the design onto plaster. Even the 13th century Byzantine church is covered in it. The town...
More Details >
Save Place

Paxos

Paxos, Paxi 490 82, Greece
If you're looking to move away from the popular Cycladic islands, head to the Ionian Sea. Besides the busy hub of Corfu, there's also Paxos, a small island surrounded by turquoise sea, beautiful caves, and idyllic villages. Rumour has it that...
More Details >
Save Place

Lefkada

Lefkada, Greece
Lefkada is the only Greek island accessible by land, but it doesn't mean it sees a lot of tourism. On the other hand, it's hard to believe it ISN'T one of the most highly sought after destinations: Egremni Beach is one of the best beaches in...
More Details >
Save Place

Elafonissi Beach

Kissamos 730 01, Greece
Crete has an abundance of shoreline, and its Elafonisi Beach is one of the best in Greece. This sprawling piece of pink and white sand opens up to the turquoise sea. Lifeguards keep a constant watch, and so the beach is suitable for all ages. You...
More Details >
Save Place

Paradise Beach

853 01, Greece
You could pick much worse ways to spend a day in Kos. Paradise Beach is sandy, crystal clear, picturesque and sports a fun little bar overlooking its far right shores serving a variety of foods and drinks to sunworshipers daily. To the far left...
More Details >
Save Place

Red Beach

Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
More Details >
Save Place

Kamari Beach

Everyone goes to Santorini for the famous sunset in Oia. However, the moonlight at the black sand beach in Kamari is worth going as well. Plus, along the beach are shops, bars and restaurants one after another. Most of them are outdoor, so you can...
More Details >
Save Place

Sunset Tavern, Santorini

Oia santorini greece, Cyclades, Oía 847 02, Greece
You can't beat this - a delicious, freshly caught seafood dinner on the edge of the Aegean Sea. Sunset Taverna is located in Ammoudi, at the base of the cliffs in Oia, Santorini - dramatic scenery for simple, rustic, delicious food. From the...
More Details >
Save Place

Mesa Gonia

Μέσα Βουνό, Σαντορίνη 847 00, Greece
A Greek , a Serbian, an English, and an American got together in this multi-cultural group to form this successful enterprise that hopes to enliven an otherwise blend domestic beer-drinking scene. The equipment was imported from Austria and housed...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World