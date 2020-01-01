Greece 2015
Collected by Emma Schoenberger
Megalochori 847 00, Greece
If you want to get away from the crowds in Santorini, try Megalochori - one of the prettiest, quietest little villages on the island. The town's location further inland, away from the caldera cliffs, removes it from the typical tourist itinerary....
Thera 847 00, Greece
A popular excursion in Santorini is a visit to the famous volcano - its massive explosion 3,600 years ago created the unique crescent shape of today's island. Take a 30-45 minute ride on a sailing boat or schooner through the caldera. Then hike...
Megalohori, Thira 847 00, Greece
Beautiful day to lunch at the outside dining patio at Raki taverna located in the traditional Greek medieval village of Megalochori on the island of Santorini.
Two islands in the caldera were formed about 440 years ago, Palea Kameni (Old Burnt Island) and Nea Kameni (Young Burnt Island), and visiting them is one of the most fascinating experiences on Santorini. Charter boats leave Old Fira Port at...
Imerovigli 847 00, Greece
The table on this terrace in Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece looks like the ideal place for a nice Greek meal. Some nice white Santorini wine, a Greek Salad, maybe a freshly grilled sea bass. And the view out to the rest of the island of Santorini...
Red Beach, located near the ancient village of Akrotiri, is one of the most beautiful beaches in Santorini. Massive red and black volcanic cliffs rise above the water. The water is crisp and cold, a clear shade of green-blue. The beach is very...
Folegandros Municipality 840 11, Greece
Maria is a French ex-pat who owns a beautiful gift store in Oia named Baba Vida. The shop is hidden near the bottom of the village stair walk. I would visit Maria daily to practice French and hear about her fascinating, free-spirited life...
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Fira, Θήρα 847 00, Greece
Santorini, Greece is an unquestionably beautiful island, but you can take the island experience up a notch, from beautiful to breathtaking, by hiking the ancient footpath from Thira to Oia. Start just before sunrise and meander the ancient dirt...
The village of Fira clings to the side of a cliff overlooking the Santorini caldera in the southern Aegean Sea. If you arrive by ship, you’ll likely be conveyed up to town by funicular, or on a donkey, unless your cardiovascular prowess can take...
ד.נ עמק המעיינות, Nir David, Israel
Some might say that archeology is Israel's national hobby, as Israel is rich with archeological sites, more than 20,000 recognized sites in Israel, dating back to 150,000 BC. In 2005 UNESCO declared 3 sites in Israel as World Heritage sites...
At The David Citadel Hotel., 7 King David Street, Jerusalem, Israel
On our way to and from the Old City to our hotel, we walked through this relatively "new," but strangely antiquated upscale shopping center in Jerusalem. The structure is quite curious because there are numbers referenced on each of the bricks....
