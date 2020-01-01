Greece
Collected by J.Kent
Paralia Super Paradise, 846 00, Greece
Super Paradise Beach is a gigantic stretch of sand tucked away next to Paradise Beach. It's only reachable by taxi-ferry or by public bus, but the trek is worth it. It's also a notorious party destination, with a friendly gay community. Super...
Mykonos, Mikonos, Greece
The first Greek island you’ll explore on Azamara’s nine-night Greek Isles & Adriatic Voyage is one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos. It’s equally famous for its jet-set scene, photogenic windmills, and “Little Venice...
56-505 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
Take a road trip up to the North Shore of Oahu and go hungry! A stop at Giovanni's Shrimp Truck is a must if you are a garlic and butter lover...and really - who isn't? Make sure you have plenty of napkins!
1525 Bernice St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
The largest museum in Hawaii studies and preserves the history of the islands and the Pacific—for those interested in local culture, it's a must. The Victorian building originally housed family heirlooms from Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop,...
Chinatown in Honolulu has an enormous number of shops and restaurants, food stalls, and vendors within several blocks of downtown. There always seems to be something new to try or buy. First Friday is a great time to visit Chinatown for the art...
2169 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
In Honolulu, just a couple blocks off Kalakaua Avenue sits the Outrigger Reef on the Beach hotel. The open-air lobby with several shops on the ground floor and a tropical garden near the entry make this hotel a quieter and beautiful place to stay...
Hanauma Bay, Hawaii 96825, USA
Hawaii's waters boast an exciting wealth of biodiversity, accessible with a swimsuit and a snorkel. The rocky shores of Richardson Beach on the Big Island are a favorite jumping-off point for humans and sea turtles alike, while the island’s...
55-370 Kamehameha Hwy, Laie, HI 96762, USA
When you're ready to see more of Oahu than just Waikiki, spend a day at the Polynesian Cultural Center. This Mormon-owned (but non-proselytizing) cultural center employs many BYU Hawaii students (the campus is next door), and takes pride in having...
1185 Kaluanui Rd, Honolulu, HI 96825, USA
Escape the hubbub of Honolulu and stretch your legs on this 4.4-mile, moderate, out-and-back path. Somewhat steep, this serious glute workout attracts a lot of trail runners, especially on the weekends. The hike begins among rocks and small...
2801-N2 Lā-'ī Rd, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
Waikiki and the North Shore get most of the attention on the island of Oahu, and for good reason. Oahu is the surfing capital of the world and has something to offer every skill level, but hiking on the island of Oahu is one of its best-kept...
Kapoho Tide Pools, Hawaii 96778, USA
The Kapoho Tide Pools are a distinct and different seaside phenomena. The pools stretch nearly a mile down the beach and reach into the sea. The pools are spring fed with fresh water and filled by the rising tide. The interesting geography of the...
Waipio Valley, Hawaii 96727, USA
Seeing the Big Island by air will have you sitting on the edge your seat anticipating what will turn up around the next mountain or valley. Waipio Valley, one of the most beautiful areas on the Island, is best seen from the air to really get a...
74-5467 Kaiwi St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For an extraordinary experience that amazes both tourists and locals, take a trip out to dive (or snorkel) at night with the manta rays near Kailua-Kona on the Big Island. Guides take tours out from Honokohau Harbor in the evening before sunset,...
For travelers seeking a beautiful and quiet bay for ocean sports like snorkeling and paddleboarding, a trip to Makaiwa Bay allows swimmers and floaters to indulge their inner fish. An abundance of reef fish and clear water create a beautiful...
Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Hilo is a typical small American town with a local Hawaiian twist. On the "quieter" side of the Big Island, tourists might miss this little town on their way to Volcanoes National Park. Hilo has a lively art scene, including galleries and...
Camino Escénico a Playa la Ropa S/N, Playa La Ropa, Playa la Ropa, 40880 Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico
When we decided to spend a long weekend in "Zihua" we wanted a hotel with great views, conveniently located near a beach, and within walking distance of town. Casa Que Canta delivered these in addition to a tasty good restaurant with helpful,...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
From the outside, San Giorgio looks like one of Greece’s ubiquitous whitewashed homes. Inside, traditional Greek textiles and locally made furniture adorn the 33 unfussy rooms. Most feature rough-hewn wooden dressers, large circular jute...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
273 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada
Montreal doesn't lack for atmospheric restaurants in which both the decor and the aromas entice anyone who walks by. But my favorite of them all is, without a doubt, the Usine de Spaghetti, nestled on the quiet side of the touristy St. Paul Street...
74 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
New York City vs Montreal. Oh, the debate. In the ongoing Great War of the Bagels between the two cities, Montreal has always been the favorite contender, both among the proud locals and the tourists. Let's be honest here—Montreal wins, and there...
433 Rue McGill, Montréal, QC H2Y 2H1, Canada
364 Rue de la Commune E, Montréal, QC H2Y 1J3, Canada
Secluded from Old Montreal's main road, Terrasses Bonsecours looks like a secret. On four terraces overlooking Old Montreal and downtown, this upmarket bistro and club is a great place to start a night. It's normally busiest at happy hour, when...
