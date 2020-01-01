Great Travel Photos
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Really great shots of really great spots.
1072 Amatsu, Kamogawa, Chiba 299-5503, Japan
The Torii Arch reaches skyward on a small islet off the Pacific coast of Amatsu-kominato in the Boso Peninsula of Chiba. I came across this after walking around the breakwater of the fishing port located in front of Tanjoji Temple, birthplace of...
75003 Paris, France
Manicured hedges in a hidden garden off of Rue Francs-Bourgeois in the Marais district
London, UK
One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will...
Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
Namyeong-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Serving roughly 300,000 commuters each day Seoul Station can be a bit overwhelming but don't fret. Signage and English help desks are never too far. Services to both of Seoul's airports run from here as do a plethora or local trains as well....
