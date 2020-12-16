Great things outside of San Francisco
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
One of the greatest things about San Francisco is what is nearby, from the East Bay, to Napa and Sonoma, to the Sierras and more. I'm making a list of some of my favorites.
Save Place
Sierra Buttes, California 96125, USA
One of the most spectacular views in the central high Sierra (about one hour's drive north of Truckee, CA) is surprisingly accessible. This wasn't always the case. The first time I saw these lakes--near to far, Young America, Upper Sardine, Lower...
Save Place
1807 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
From 1928, when it opened as the West Coast Oakland theater (planned original name: The Bagdad), until it slid toward "final" closure in 1970, the Fox Theater was one of downtown Oakland's two classic movie palaces (See the Paramount Theatre as...
Save Place
7800 Eastside Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
Copain Winery in Sonoma started hosting guest chef dinners at its tasting room as part of a Supper Club Series. Copain's winemaker, Wells Guthrie, reaches out to some of his favorite chefs and sommeliers, like Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan...
Save Place
20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
What a great way to spend a spring day in the Bay Area. Hog Island in Tamales Bay has very tasty oysters, a fun staff and a very friendly, comfortable environ. It used to be solely shuck it yourself and bring your own beverages. Although that is...
Save Place
6725 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
This venue is temporarily closed for renovations, 10/2018. Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley is a well-curated art gallery and wine tasting room set amidst an eclectic sculpture garden. At this Napa Valley tasting room, originally built in 1904 as a private...
Save Place
1245 Spring St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
In St. Helena, what was once Martini House is now a fun new restaurant called Goose & Gander. Go on a warm Friday night, ask for a table outside under the big oak tree, and order this Coastal Pimm's Cup cocktail, made with St. George Terroir...
Save Place
31 Wharf 1 # 1, Monterey, CA 93940, USA
Caramel coating and confetti toppings hide crispy apples for those desiring a sweet hunt. At this carnival candy store on Monterey's Fisherman's wharf, satisfy your sweet tooth with these apples, salt water taffy, and homemade fudge.
Save Place
975 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This is one of my favorite places to meet friends that are in California and visiting wine country. It has everything to do with the delicious BBQ, excellent collection about wine, and the casual and convivial atmosphere. Bounty Hunter is in the...
Save Place
641 Limerick Ln, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The tasting room is small, enough for a party of eight, but the diminutive space means more personal attention, which is kind and gracious. The pouring staff want you to enjoy and love the Zins, Chardonnays, and Syrahs as much as they do and will...
Save Place
61 Front St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The pace is a little slower and the number of wineries hit in a day may not be all that's on the list, but biking around Sonoma wine country is a free-flowing, active way to wind through these Sonoma country roads and wineries. Start at Wine...
Save Place
47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Described by devotees as the most luxurious, one-of-a-kind lodging experience in all of California, the Post Ranch Inn was purpose-built to blend in with the Santa Lucia Mountains. Opened in 1992, and designed by famed Big Sur architect Mickey...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25