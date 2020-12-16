Great Places to Stay in Austria
Collected by Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert
Austria has no shortage of great hotels, spas and resorts, offering travelers everything from rustic Alpine getaways to luxury accommodation in stylish Vienna. Created by star architects and interior designers, Design Hotels in Vienna and beyond mix contemporary style with Austria's cultural heritage, providing a unique, and usually outright lavish, experience. For the ultimate in Alpine relaxation, consider one of Austria’s mountain spas that offer commanding views of the peaks!
Rotenturmstraße 15, 1010 Wien, Austria
Evoking a mix of Viennese and Hollywood glamour of the 1930s, when this former office building was constructed, Hotel Lamée offers an contemporary take on vintage elegance. Its location in the 1st district is ideal and, even if you don't score a...
Kirchengasse 41, 1070 Wien, Austria
Every guest room at Hotel Altstadt is different. Some have claw-foot tubs, one has a Bösendorfer piano, and the building is festooned with colorful wallpaper. A cartoonish female sculpture by the French artist Niki de Saint Phalle greets you near...
Schottenring 24, 1010 Wien, Austria
Originally constructed in 1873 as a hotel for the World Exhibition trade fair, this grand building never actually opened its doors to guests. It was instead used as a police station and then a government building. A restoration project led by two...
Kärntner Ring 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
Located just across from the famous Vienna State Opera, Hotel Bristol exemplifies classic Viennese charm and grandeur. A part of the Luxury Collection, Hotel Bristol offers the chance to stay in elegant art deco style or more classic Viennese...
Lerchenfelder Str. 1/3, 1070 Wien, Austria
Guests feel like they’re staying under the big top in the quirky, colorful, circus-themedVienna location of 25hours Hotel. Opened in 2011, this adventure in fun, affordable luxury is found at the edge of Vienna’s Museum Quarter in one of the city’...
Bad Blumau 100, 8283 Bad Blumau, Austria
Ecologically minded architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser designed this compound’s central spa, living roofs, and buildings topped by onion domes. A portion of your bill goes to the World Wildlife Fund. Rogner Bad Blumau, 43/(0) 33-835-1000, from...
Vorderkoflach 36, 9564 Patergassen, Austria
Enjoy the rustic charm of a mountain hut with a luxurious twist. Almdorf Seinerzeit offers cottages (huts, chalets, and a hunting lodge) that evoke the timelessness of traditional Austria with a spa and culinary experience. Fresh Carinthian...
Tauern Spa Str. 1, 5710 Kaprun, Austria
A 4-Star resort with 160 panorama rooms and suites, the Tauern Spa at Zell am See may be the perfect Alpine getaway. Experience a world-class sauna world, indoor pools, spa treatments and six different restaurants and bars. The breathtaking views...
Wiesern 48, 5754 Hinterglemm, Austria
Josef Kroll has reimagined his family’s 14th-century estate in the Hinterglemm valley and turned it into a modern, 24-suite hotel. Its outstanding restaurant serves updated versions of classic dishes using meat, vegetables, and fruit from...
Kaiserjägerstraße 2, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
Behind the brightly colored stucco and dark shutters of this 16th century building is one of Innsbruck’s most charming retreats. Owned by the Ultsch family since the early 20th century, the Schwarzer Adler has become known for its...
