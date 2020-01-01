Where are you going?
Great Places to Grab a Drink

Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Because, somewhere, its 5 o'clock.
Drink

348 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
The Ft. Point Channel neighborhood has undergone a renaissance of late, and Barbara Lynch's bar Drink is a fun addition to the scene. Arrive at the modern basement space and you're fate is left in the hands of the bartenders. Talk about your...
Sequoia

53 Abou El Feda, Mohammed Mazhar, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11211, Egypt
After home dinners, we gathered all back together for more conversation and cocktails on a beautiful night along the Nile. And afterwards we boated back to the hotel.
The Sazerac Bar

130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
A Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans, where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather...
A21 Dining

Kalevankatu 17, 00100 Helsinki, Finland
New Nordic cuisine has been imported from Finland’s Scandinavian neighbors and adapted to the local palate. At A21 Dining, guests enjoy seasonal dishes such as lamb with meadow herbs and nettles, or fudge with wood sorrel and wild strawberry...
Tortuga Bay Hotel

Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Designed by Oscar de la Renta, who was also a guiding force in the original vision for Puntacana Resort, Tortuga Bay Hotel has 13 freestanding villas comprising 30 suites, each with Frette linens, a kitchenette, and a balcony or terrace with views...
Ignite at ritz carlton

15000 N Secret Springs Dr, Marana, AZ 85658, USA
No matter how posh, there's always a place for something deep-fried to go with drinks, eh? Tucked into its own private canyon on the far northwestern edge of Tucson, the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain resort is the epitome of understated desert...
Coworth Park

Blacknest Rd, Sunningdale, Ascot SL5 7SE, UK
Coworth Park, a gorgeous 240-acre property just 45 minutes outside of London in the town of Ascot, is the perfect place to live out your British countryside fantasies. It's the only hotel in the UK that has its own polo fields and some of the...
Propaganda

7, Jaltská 989, 360 01 Karlovy Vary, Czechia

This chic cocktail bar attracts Karlovy Vary’s bold and beautiful residents. There are several Becherovka cocktails on the menu, including the classic Beton (Becherovka and tonic). This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.

Aloft Hotel

51 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Opening in August, Starwood’s new Asheville property is a high-tech option in bluegrass country. Amenities include a 24-hour snack pantry, a gym, and a big-screen-appointed lobby. When you’re not exploring the neighborhood art scene, lounge around...

Florence in Photos

Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

I saw this exquisite chalk drawing of Leonardo da Vinci's Lady With An Ermine on the ground in one of the main plazas in Firenze. It started drizzling and I just had to take this photo before the rain washed it away!

Tcherassi Hotel and Spa

Loma de Marion, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
The seven-room Tcherassi Hotel and Spa is an ode to modernism set in a renovated 250-year-old mansion. Colombian-born fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi named each room after a fancy fabric (the trilevel penthouse is called the Gazar). After a...
69 Colebrooke Row

69 Colebrooke Row, Islington, London N1 8AA, UK
Small to the point of accidental intimacy—just getting yourself seated could spark your next relationship—this is the kind of noirish bar that wants to fly under the radar. Which is, presumably, why they’ve never named it. To...
Pourhouse Vancouver Restaurant Gastown

162 Water St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1B2, Canada
They serve comfort dishes here, but the simplicity is deceptive. The burger, for instance, is made from bacon, brisket, and chuck. Cocktails are an experience: Order absinthe and they will bring out the proper bohemian barware so you can party...
Buža

Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Bar Agricole

355 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Is Bar Agricole the best bar in the city? It’s certainly in the top five, based on the groundbreaking cocktail program developed by bartender and owner Thad Vogler; the award-winning architecture and interior design by local favorite Aidlin...
