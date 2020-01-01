Great New York Pizza Joints
Collected by Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
There's no better place for a slice than New York City. Check out our favorite restaurants and take-out joints for a pie.
271 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
I have eaten a lot of pizza in my time, but Kesté is different. It's been been firing up serious, foodie-level delicious pizza on Bleecker Street since 2009. Owner Roberto Caporuscio was born and raised outside Naples, Italy, where he...
One 5th Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
Would you like some pizza with your egg? In a city known for its pizzas, Otto is well-known for it's interesting (but delicious), and flavorful combinations. Although I haven't been, their happy hour specials draw large crowds...book early! This...
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are now 35 locations of Eataly, the massive Italian food hall, around the world, with 18 of them in Italy itself. The New York City one at Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, which opened in 2010, was the first in the United States (it's been...
413 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001, USA
I was looking to grab a slice before catching a train at Penn Station, and stumbled on sliceharvester.com, the blog of a guy who claims to have tried every pizza-by-the-slice place in Manhattan. He said Pizza Suprema, right across the street from...
Little Italy, New York, NY 10013, USA
Held yearly in the month of September, the San Gennaro Festival is New York City's oldest religious street festival. Little Italy was the first location in America for several hundred thousand Italian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early...
Arguably one of New York's best pizza places, Roberta's would surely be more crowded than it already is if it wasn't so hard to get to—at least for residents of Manhattan (or travelers staying there). This Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant...
278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
New York abounds in corner pizzerias selling pizza by the slice—it's the default meal on the go for many residents. Those neighborhood spots are decidedly humble, even if the pizza is often very tasty. But should you want to make an evening...
32 Spring St, New York, NY 10012, USA
While its claim to be the country’s first-ever pizzeria has been contested, nobody disputes that the wood-fired, thin-crust Neapolitan-style pies dished up at this NoHo corner joint are some of the city’s most delicious. If there’s a queue of...
