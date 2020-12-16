Great Mexican Food in the U.S.
Collected by Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff
Delicious tacos, burritos, tamales, and mole around the country.
Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
"Puff the Magic Dragon, lived by the sea, and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee" our guide kept on singing this verse as he was pointing out the smokey dragon in front of us, as we visited this wonderful place (viewed from...
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
If Chinatown is one of San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods, continue walking for another ten minutes and you’ll arrive at one of its newest attractions, the Ferry Building. Actually, the building itself is not new, having been completed in...
922 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Unlike Los Angeles (duh) and Chicago (surprising!), New York City doesn't have too much in the way of "authentic" Mexican food outside of Red Hook Ball Fields' local street vendors. Yes, the city is filled with tons of Latino flavor, but when it...
119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Mexican-Korean fusion has arrived in the desert! Every few weeks, all the food trucks in Tucson converge in different neighborhoods for a 'food truck roundup' fiesta, and now, Mafooco (the Mexican Asian Food Company) is among them. Folks in ...
214 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
After a day spent floating down the Russian River, happy hour at Mateo's hit the spot. We grabbed seats at the colorful bar and ordered tacones stuffed with olive oil guacamole and black bean puree with homemade chorizo. I paired the food with a...
Scottsdale Vista Estates, Scottsdale, AZ 85266, USA
In downtown Scottsdale, Arizona, there's a new taco place called Barrio Queen Tequileria. They serve more than 50 kinds of tacos, and I wish I could have tried them all. I lingered there yesterday, and enjoyed a long lunch of shrimp and carnitas...
