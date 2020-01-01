Grand Cayman Things To Do
Collected by Christine Hayes
I’ve been to a lot of beautiful islands, but the clear blue waters surrounding Grand Cayman are some of the best I’ve experienced. To get out on the water and see it for yourself, hire a charter boat for the day to head out to amazing snorkeling...
Save Place
West Bay, Cayman Islands
Grand Cayman outfitter Spirit of the West adds an extra thrill to its horseback-riding adventures. Caymanian owner Paul Rivers leads guests on a nearly two-hour trot along Barkers Beach, one of the island’s most secluded spots. After working up a...
Save Place
Cayman Islands
O Bar is consistently popular with a young and hip crowd on the island and is one of the few places open late into the night. The music is fairly standard—house, hip hop, pop—but the vibe is right.
Save Place
The Paseo, Cayman Islands
Gaze at the beautiful floor to ceiling mosaic that pictures the marine life and coral reef in Grand Cayman as you climb the double helix staircase to the top of the 75ft observation tower. Located in Camana Bay, this tower offers 360 degree...
Save Place
171 Elgin Ave, George Town, Cayman Islands
Whether it's the red snapper from yesterday’s big catch or the garden-grown sugarcane and lime that make up the mojito, the farm/fishing-boat-to-table movement is a force to be reckoned with in the Cayman Islands. Take a tour of the garden at the...
Save Place
43 W Bay Rd, Cayman Islands
Order Caribbean rum at the oceanfront bar Ports of Call before sitting at your candlelit table overlooking the shoreline for dinner. During your meal, you may see the large tarpons slowly circling in the waters just below your table as they...
Save Place
Morgan's Ln West Bay KY, West Bay, Cayman Islands
A cool breeze blows in from the French doors opening onto Morgan’s Harbor. Through shuttered windows you spot local fishing boats motoring past the dock with their catch of the day. And those fish--snapper, wahoo, mahi mahi, or tuna— are on the...
Save Place
Cayman Islands
This relaxed yet sophisticated restaurant feels more like a personal estate than a commercial business. Its central location, varied seafood menu, and charming atmosphere make this the perfect place to escape the heat for a lazy lunch.
Save Place
Camana Bay, 10 Market St, KY1-9006, Cayman Islands
Though any Caymanian gallery or craft market makes for a fun stop, a few artists may well turn you into a local collector. Consider Shane Aquart, whose Dready character you’ll see on some of the most beloved prints around Grand Cayman. Not just an...
Save Place
Lime Tree Bay Ave, Cayman Islands
Having trained in Germany at the Goldsmithing School Pforzheim, Balaclava Jewellers proprietor Philip Cadien curates a collection with a refined, distinctly European feel. From precious metals, to exquisitely cut stones, to South Sea pearls, a...
Save Place
Tortuga Way, North Sound Road, George Town KY1-1106, Cayman Islands
Embrace your inner Caribbean pirate at a shop selling all things rum. The Tortuga Bakery, located in West Bay, specializes in spiced rum, rum cakes, specialty chocolates, coffee, and sauces. They offer complimentary samples of all the rum cake...
Save Place
31026 SMB Seven Mile Beach Royal Watler Cruise Ship Terminal Grand Cayman KY1, George Town, Cayman Islands
Swimming with stingrays may, admittedly, smack of an overly manufactured tourist experience. But the sandbars of Stingray City on Grand Cayman make for such a transcendent outing, you’ll be glad you went for it. As soon as you enter the...
Save Place
Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
Hit Seven Mile Beach, a beautiful and—as the name would suggest—long stretch of shoreline to see why it’s one of the Cayman Islands’ most fabled features. Facing out to sea, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were...
Save Place
857 N W Point Rd, West Bay, Cayman Islands
Dine at the oceanfront Cracked Conch for a great surf-and-turf menu, beautiful views, and a lovely outdoor patio. Try the conch ceviche or chowder, or be adventurous with an order of the octopus pan fried in chorizo oil. The Cracked Conch has...
Save Place
Seven Mile Beach, KY1-1209, Cayman Islands
With its world-renowned chef and ultrachic decor, Blue—tucked discreetly into the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman—seems the sort of place you’d find in New York or Paris. But the main draw is decidedly local: spectacularly fresh ingredients...
