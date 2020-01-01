Grand Canyon Weekend
Collected by Jason
Save Place
Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ, USA
As Anglo settlers arrived in the 19th century, several sites throughout the Southwest desert were named, erroneously, for the Aztec emperor Montezuma (Moctezuma). The most famous one—and the one to keep this name officially—is Montezuma Castle...
Save Place
25 Tuzigoot Rd, Clarkdale, AZ 86324, USA
A stone village crowning a hilltop above farm fields and a meandering river--sounds like Tuscany, but you're in northern Arizona. Dating back to about 1000 A.D., Tuzigoot was a stronghold of the Sinagua people, who abandoned the site about the...
Save Place
4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
The red rocks around Sedona are a trekker's dream, and if you know where to go, you can jump in a creek as well. Just to the southwest of Sedona, check out Red Rocks State Park. Take a short hike then cool off with a swim below Cathedral Rock. (By...
Save Place
321 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Sedona Memories makes the best sandwiches in town. The homemade bread is baked fresh every morning, and the owner always has a smile on his face when he serves you. The sandwiches are huge, so splitting is usually a good idea. The cafe is close to...
Save Place
525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Sitting at the entrance to a secluded red-rock canyon eight miles outside Sedona, Enchantment Resort may be the Southwest’s most visually stunning accommodation. And while the indigenous people who originally inhabited the canyon had more...
Save Place
350 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
After a hard day of hiking the myriad trails through Sedona's gorgeous red rock country, my friend and I earned a dining experience where calories did not count. Everyone recommended Elote Cafe. Thank you, everyone, for one of the finest meals...
Save Place
Flagstaff, AZ, AZ, USA
As Phoenix heats up, many locals are desperate to escape the desert's barren landscape and head north to Sedona. Only a two-hour drive from the city, on average, Sedona sees about 60% local valley traffic over the weekends. Route 89A, leading up...
Save Place
11 S Beaver St #1, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
After hiking, skiing, or Grand Canyon gawking, what better way to spend an evening than in Flagstaff's oldest microbrewery? Wood-burning stoves in the entryway will keep you warm if the wait is long in this family-friendly brewpub. In addition to...
Save Place
15 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Going to or from the Grand Canyon, you're likely to pass through Flagstaff. Don't just stop here to fill up your gas tank; linger in its 19th-century downtown just off old Route 66, and you'll find farm-to-table restaurants, microbrews, and...
Save Place
Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
Bringing riders on a journey through the heart of the Grand Canyon since 1901, Grand Canyon Railway takes you from a starting point in Williams, Arizona, to the South Rim and back for a full-day excursion, complete with on-train...
Save Place
Supai, AZ 86435, USA
There’s a reason this is one of the most iconic spots along the Grand Canyon. Located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation and hidden deep within a 20-mile round-trip hike, Havasu Falls’ sparkling turquoise waters are a popular...
Save Place
Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
Save Place
Page, AZ 86040, USA
I saw this place in so many photos before but when I got there and saw it in person it was such an overwhelming experience. Getting there is easy. You take the Interstate 89 South from Page and after 7 minutes you get to the parking lot. The road...
Save Place
25 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ 86040, USA
If you visit Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, you will most likely stay in Page. While there give this Mexican place a try. We got to Page in the evening and passed by this place and on the spot decided we wanted to eat there. El...
Save Place
Lake Powell, United States
My uncle and I stood with my tripod on the lakeshore behind our houseboat, trying desperately to capture the massive red rock wall before us. It was one of my first lessons in night photography, and it wasn't going great: there just wasn't enough...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
- 4 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
- 5 Tips + News New York State Drops 14-Day Quarantine; NJ and CT Still Require It