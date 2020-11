The Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona in a Weekend

Escape the Phoenix heat with a weekend trip Northern Arizona. For a perfect weekend, we recommend you stop by Native American ruins, take a dip in Oak Creek, eat delicious food, and take in the incredible views. Make you way through Camp Verde, Jerome, Clarkdale, Sedona, Flagstaff, Williams & Page to see the best of what Northern Arizona has to offer. From great hikes, to great food, and exceptionally great views, a trip to Arizona is not complete without a weekend up north.