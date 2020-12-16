Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gorgeous Overwater Bungalows

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Ever dreamed of sleeping in an overwater bungalow? Whatever your budget, your sensory paradise awaits at one of these hotels, with an affordable bungalow with a private deck and a hammock in Belize to the largest bungalow in the world (in the Maldives), and even one perched over a lake in Switzerland.
Save Place

4 Rivers Floating Lodge 

Tatai, Cambodia
I hadn’t been awake for longer than a minute. I peeled back the tarp door to my room, walked out onto my deck, and leapt. It was an abrupt but purifying way to start the day. The cool, brackish water instantly defogged my mind, and my eyes...
More Details >
Save Place

Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa

Papetō'ai, French Polynesia
Popular with honeymooners and families alike, this large coastal property is located on Moorea, a quiet, lush island known for its beautiful mountain scenery and ample hiking opportunities. The hotel sits right on the lagoon and offers garden...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa

French Polynesia
Set against a backdrop of lush jungle, this secluded luxury resort offers a mix of accommodations, from gorgeous villas with their own private plunge pools located right on the resort's powdery white sands to overwater bungalows with traditional...
More Details >
Save Place

InterContinental Resort and Spa Moorea

Tiahura, Moorea, 98729, French Polynesia
For a truly relaxing, get away from the world vacation, visit the beautiful island of Moorea, and stay in an overwater bungalow. Spend a day in awe at the beauty that lays in front of you. Sitting on your private balcony over the rich ocean colors...
More Details >
Save Place

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Lankanfushi Island, North Malé Atoll Republic of Maldives, Maldives
Each wooden suite—spread out over the waters of a coral-lined lagoon—has a smartly designed sea-level sun deck, a deepwater pool, and a glass spy hole carved into the floor so you can watch the stingrays and reef sharks glide...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Vahine Private Island Resort

Motu Tuvahine Hipu, 98733, French Polynesia
Technically part of Tahaa in French Polynesia, Vahine Private Island Resort is an escape from reality. The hotel features three beach bungalows, three self-contained beach suites and three overwater bungalows, all with beach views and designed...
More Details >
Save Place

Likuliku Lagoon

Fiji
The first in Fiji to introduce overwater bures (traditional huts made of wood and straw),adults-onlyLikuliku Lagoon Resort continues to set the standard for romantic luxury. At the all-inclusive property on Malolo Island, about 15 miles west of...
More Details >
Save Place

Sofitel Bora Bora Motu Private Island

Nunue, Bora Bora, Vaitape 98730, French Polynesia
This private island features stunning views of Mount Otemanu and Matira Bay from its own motu just a few minutes' boat ride across Bora Bora's truly stunning fifty shades of blue (one minute it is turquoise, the next emerald or aquamarine) from...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa

PK7, Fa'a'ā 98702, French Polynesia
Tahiti invented the concept of the overwater bungalow so, when visiting, you’re almost compelled to stay in one. The island’s top luxury resort, the InterContinental, offers 32 surprisingly affordable options, plus a few hundred rooms...
More Details >
Save Place

Thatch Caye Resort

Isala St, Dangriga, Belize
Get the overwater bungalow experience at respectable prices just off the coast of Dangriga, Belize, where Thatch Caye Resort offers a collection of air-conditioned, en-suite bungalows, each with a private deck and hammock.
More Details >
Save Place

Hôtel Palafitte

Route des Gouttes-d'Or 2, 2008 Neuchâtel, Switzerland
Constructed in 2002 for the National Expo, the Hotel Palafitte is about as far from traditional Swiss architecture as you can imagine. This is no traditional chalet, but a stunning contemporary design that is all about drawing guests' attention to...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Song Saa’s Royal Villa

Koh Ouen Private Island, Koh Rong Archipelago, Near Sihanoukville, Cambodia
A mojito-making station, sunken bathtubs, and a private chef are just three of the perks on offer at Song Saa’s Royal Villa in Koh Rong, Cambodia. The two-bedroom overwater bungalow is located on the resort’s private island, where...
More Details >
Save Place

Cayo Espanto

Belize
Cayo Espanto is one of those fantasy vacation spots, the kind that one might think exists only in daydreams. But this private island actually is the stuff of dreams, with powdery sand and private beaches lapped by the clear Caribbean waters,...
More Details >
Save Place

Rosewood Mayakoba

México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Cocoa Island by COMO, Maldives

Makunufushi, South Malé Atoll 20109, Maldives
Each of the Como resort’s 33 over-water bungalows has a private terrace that lets guests jump straight into the lagoon and snorkel amidst colorful fish and coral. Some of the larger suites are built in the shape of dhoni boats, the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Le Meridien Bora Bora

French Polynesia
After you’ve canoed, sailed, scuba dived, and visited the resort’s sanctuary for the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, you’ll be ready to recline on your patio for a view of the extinct 2,300-foot Mount Otemanu volcano....
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Kihavah Huravalhi Island, 20215, Maldives
One of a handful of Anantara properties scattered throughout the Maldives, this quiet resort is set between a swathe of lush jungle and crystalline water and features a mix of elegant beach villas with pools and classic overwater bungalows jutting...
More Details >
Save Place

Laucala

Laucala Island, Fiji
Expect no less than over-the-top extravagance at Laucala, a resort island in Fiji with its own rental submarine. Bring friends: The island has 25 villas spread out over 4.6 square miles, with a rain forest, beaches, cliffs, a lagoon, and one of...
More Details >
Save Place

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

French Polynesia
Epic might be an understated description for this collection of thatched-roof bungalows built on stilts over the crystalline waters of the Bora Bora lagoon. This luxury resort is nestled in the dreamiest of settings—wooden walkways link...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without