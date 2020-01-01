Gordes
Collected by Jana Knable
13810 Eygalières, France
Eygalieres is an endlessly charming, Provencal town, tucked just outside of the Les Alpilles range. In all of those years living, working and biking through Provence, I found no more perfect place for an espresso stop en route to and from some of...
12 Rue de Sainte-Cécile, 84580 Oppède, France
Oppede-le-Vieux is a hidden treasure in Provence that so many visitors miss and I'd encourage you to put it (and a stop at this enchanting little cafe) on your must-see list. Due to the design of this hilltop town, you'll have to park in a...
Quai ST Pierre (billetterie, repère sur carte), 5 Rue Jules Simon (siège social), 13260 Cassis, France
Seriously, get on a boat!! We're on a road trip of the southern coast of France, and our next stop is in Cassis. We went to the super cute port town and booked a tour on the spot to take us through the Calanques. It's probably not the first thing...
Mas du pont de Rousty, RD 570, 13200 Arles, France
France's Camargue is not like the typical Texas cattle country, but it is somewhat flat land with an open horizon filled with farmers, livestock and arenas for bullfights. France's 'outback' is a regional park and nature reserve that is filled...
Place Saint-Paul, 13210 Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France
Vincent van Gogh was a self-admitted patient at the Saint-Paul asylum in Saint-Rémy from May 1889 until May 1890. During much of his time there he was confined to the grounds of the asylum, and his works are great studies of the landscape and...
