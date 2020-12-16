Good Beer in Toronto
Collected by Ethan Gelber
Take the word of a few people who've found it: yes, there's real craft beer in Toronto. It's not always easy to find, so here are a few hints. (Disclaimer: not everything included here fits the 'good beer' bill, but all were worth mentioning.)
67 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1B5, Canada
I was desperate for some local eats. After a weekend of chain restaurants and conference food, I was ready to dig into some of Toronto's pub scene. Enter: C'est What? Tucked into the Old Town neighborhood, just a 15 minute walk east of downtown,...
18 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1C4, Canada
Toronto's beer scene is burgeoning, with new breweries, brewpubs, and watering holes popping up around town all the time. And while the Beer Bistro doesn't brew on the premises, they do go out of their way to bring in some of the world's greatest...
58 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON M5E 1R2, Canada
The beer selection at Bier Market is extensive, with pages upon pages of local and foreign brews to delight in. With a big outdoor patio, this is the perfect spot to grab some friends and head for drinks during the summer months. During colder...
124 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z5, Canada
In an old auto garage turned brewpub, Bellwoods' impressive rotating selection of craft beers has established it as a solid regular spot on the Ossington strip. It's 20-foot high fermenting tanks create inventive and delicious beers available in...
249 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 3A1, Canada
The Dakota Tavern is Ossington Avenue's infamous subterranean saloon, an open concept rock bar with glowing skulls mounted on the wall, barn doors leading nowhere, and high-backed whiskey barrel stools surrounding the old oak bar. The Dakota has...
143 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 1N2, Canada
Allen's is an institution down on the Danforth. Nestled in the heart of Greektown, Allen's is as much a destination as the famed neighborhood itself; the place is busy every night of the week, and a few movies have even been filmed inside. The...
223 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2L4, Canada
The only official business happening here is drinking. Located in the heart of Kensington Market, this patio is the best place (next to coffee shop Casa Acoreana) to perch and people watch. With its laid-back and casual vibe, you're guaranteed to...
45 Esandar Dr, Toronto, ON M4G 4C5, Canada
Toronto's craft beer scene is exploding. Amsterdam Brewing has been at the forefront of the craft scene for many years, but with a brand new brewing facility in an up and coming part of town, and a line of great new suds—some experimental, some...
245 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, ON M4P 3B7, Canada
It seems as though only diehard brew misers know about Granite, which is a shame, considering it's one of the very best brew pubs in the country. It could have something to do with the fact that the pub is located at Eglington and Mt Pleasant,...
The Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada
208 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1T8, Canada
Perched across the street from the ROM (or the Royal Ontario Museum, to be official), Museum Tavern is a great spot to rest weary gams. The nostalgic brasserie is outfitted with a copper ceiling and tufted stools by the bar. Undoubtedly, these...
69 Nassau St, Toronto, ON M5T 1M7, Canada
Located off the main drag of Kensington Market, Ronnie's is your typical dive bar. It's dirty, dilapidated and there's not many options for beer. The word "cocktail" does not exist here. Yet this place draws the locals in droves. The best part?...
