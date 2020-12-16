Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Good Beer in Toronto

Collected by Ethan Gelber
Take the word of a few people who've found it: yes, there's real craft beer in Toronto. It's not always easy to find, so here are a few hints. (Disclaimer: not everything included here fits the 'good beer' bill, but all were worth mentioning.)
Save Place

C'est What

67 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1B5, Canada
I was desperate for some local eats. After a weekend of chain restaurants and conference food, I was ready to dig into some of Toronto's pub scene. Enter: C'est What? Tucked into the Old Town neighborhood, just a 15 minute walk east of downtown,...
More Details >
Save Place

The Beer Bistro

18 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1C4, Canada
Toronto's beer scene is burgeoning, with new breweries, brewpubs, and watering holes popping up around town all the time. And while the Beer Bistro doesn't brew on the premises, they do go out of their way to bring in some of the world's greatest...
More Details >
Save Place

The Bier Markt Esplanade

58 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON M5E 1R2, Canada
The beer selection at Bier Market is extensive, with pages upon pages of local and foreign brews to delight in. With a big outdoor patio, this is the perfect spot to grab some friends and head for drinks during the summer months. During colder...
More Details >
Save Place

Bellwoods Brewery

124 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z5, Canada
In an old auto garage turned brewpub, Bellwoods' impressive rotating selection of craft beers has established it as a solid regular spot on the Ossington strip. It's 20-foot high fermenting tanks create inventive and delicious beers available in...
More Details >
Save Place

The Dakota Tavern

249 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 3A1, Canada
The Dakota Tavern is Ossington Avenue's infamous subterranean saloon, an open concept rock bar with glowing skulls mounted on the wall, barn doors leading nowhere, and high-backed whiskey barrel stools surrounding the old oak bar. The Dakota has...
More Details >
Save Place

Allen's

143 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 1N2, Canada
Allen's is an institution down on the Danforth. Nestled in the heart of Greektown, Allen's is as much a destination as the famed neighborhood itself; the place is busy every night of the week, and a few movies have even been filmed inside. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Embassy Bar

223 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2L4, Canada
The only official business happening here is drinking. Located in the heart of Kensington Market, this patio is the best place (next to coffee shop Casa Acoreana) to perch and people watch. With its laid-back and casual vibe, you're guaranteed to...
More Details >
Save Place

Amsterdam Brewing Company

45 Esandar Dr, Toronto, ON M4G 4C5, Canada
Toronto's craft beer scene is exploding. Amsterdam Brewing has been at the forefront of the craft scene for many years, but with a brand new brewing facility in an up and coming part of town, and a line of great new suds—some experimental, some...
More Details >
Save Place

Granite Brewery & Restaurant

245 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, ON M4P 3B7, Canada
It seems as though only diehard brew misers know about Granite, which is a shame, considering it's one of the very best brew pubs in the country. It could have something to do with the fact that the pub is located at Eglington and Mt Pleasant,...
More Details >
Save Place

The Distillery District

The Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada
It doesn't take long for a visitor to realize that most of Toronto's activities focus around eating and drinking. A visitor may also notice the stark architecture that competes for space in the sky. Many of Toronto's older buildings aren't...
More Details >
Save Place

Museum Tavern

208 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1T8, Canada
Perched across the street from the ROM (or the Royal Ontario Museum, to be official), Museum Tavern is a great spot to rest weary gams. The nostalgic brasserie is outfitted with a copper ceiling and tufted stools by the bar. Undoubtedly, these...
More Details >
Save Place

Ronnie's Local 069

69 Nassau St, Toronto, ON M5T 1M7, Canada
Located off the main drag of Kensington Market, Ronnie's is your typical dive bar. It's dirty, dilapidated and there's not many options for beer. The word "cocktail" does not exist here. Yet this place draws the locals in droves. The best part?...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without