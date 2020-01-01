Going to Singapore this springapore
Collected by Jonathan Timmerman
Sri Mariamman Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore, dating to the early 19th century. In Singapore, South Asian Indian immigrants have brought their culture to their new homeland. These temples are unique, with colorful statues adorning...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
If money is no object, staying near the Marina in Singapore is a great choice. On one side you have the bizarrely mesmerizing Marina Bay Sands development, which includes a hotel, casino (note that the Chinese take their gambling very seriously),...
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
3 Muscat St, Singapore 198833
Visit three distinct neighborhoods in central Singapore to get a feel for the cultures that have contributed to the city’s pan-Asian identity. You can start in Chinatown, where the high rises of the central business district give way to foot...
204 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428903
Singapore
Known for being a bit boisterous and rowdy, Little India has a distinct personality from the rest of Singapore. It can start to feel a few degrees hotter than the rest of the city as you dodge shoppers, temple goers, and trinket sellers on...
48 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 217959
Singapore's great culinary tradition has more to do with the city/state's position as a global financial power than it does with any unique cultural heritage. Before it became the most important trading port in Asia, Singapore was little more than...
Sentosa, Singapore
Located just south of Singapore, Sentosa Island is a wonderland that can be easily reached by car, light rail, covered walkway, and cable car. Young explorers will love the Universal Studios theme park, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and Southeast Asia...
