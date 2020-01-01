Go Cave Hunting in Paradise
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
Cuevas del Indios (Indian Caves) of Arecibo offers a tidbit of ancient history of a lost people. An easy-to-find natural wonder, with a simple $2 fee for parking, this you won't want to miss. Bring some sunscreen and your camera. Begin your hike...
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
This is my favorite hike by far. Cueva Ventana ("Window Cave") is a beautiful, scenic hole in the side of a mountain that opens up to a lush, green valley down below. You'll trample through mud, hunker down under low-hanging stalactites, dodge...
Lee Road, Valley, Spanish Town, British Virgin Islands
This property is currently closed until late 2019 for hurricane-related repairs.
Experience ‘voluntourism’ at Rosewood Little Dix Bay by joining the Association of Reef Keepers (ARK) and helping find and tag wild sea turtles....
Allen View, Barbados
Located in the center of Barbados in the highlands, the Harrison's Cave underground system of rivers and caves is one of the Caribbean’s great natural wonders. Visitors tour deep inside the crystallized limestone caverns via small...
Lighthouse Road, West End, Negril ., Jamaica
The Caves, just west of Negril, is aptly named. While the 12 cottages and one villa sit atop honeycombed cliffs, the Blackwell Rum Bar, a private dining venue, and the massage table of the hotel’s Aveda Concept Spa are actually in...
Crocus Hill 2640, Anguilla
Many Caribbean islands (Anguilla included) are made primarily of limestone. Over many thousands of years, caves often form in this type of rock speckling the islands with tons of little caves to explore. On Anguilla there are plenty to explore,...
Caribbean
Originally found by western sailors in the 1600s, Preacher’s Cave has long been an important spot on Eleuthera and served as a makeshift church for more than a century. Today it’s more known for its natural beauty than for its historic...
