Gluten Free Guide to Seattle

Collected by Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert
Eating gluten free and generally allergen friendly around the Emerald City.
Miro Tea

5405 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
With over 150 varieties of loose leaf teas and tisanes and a great seasonal crepes menu (with gluten free options) - Miro Tea is my favorite spot in historic downtown Ballard for a late brunch. The interior is made up of a stylishly mismatched set...
Hot Cakes - Molten Chocolate Cakery

5427 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Let's be honest, while local chocolatier Autumn Martin serves up cookies and seasonal savory treats like grilled cheese and salads, the real treats at Hot Cakes are the melty centered chocolate cakes and the inventive boozy milkshakes. The Hot...
Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
More of a cider lover than a beer drinker? Seattle's new Capitol Cider has you covered, with a variety of apple and fruit ciders, both bottled and on tap. Of course, there's plenty of beer, too — and even the occasional nonalcoholic ginger beer....
Ballard Sunday Farmers Market

5345 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
“You can get anything—fruit, vegetables, cheese, honey—at the market. It feels like everybody in the neighborhood comes.” -Bill Frisell 5345 Ballard Ave. NW, (206) 781-6776. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue. Read more about Bill...
Ray's Cafe

6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Seattle's seafood is justifiably famous, but the restaurants can admittedly be a little stodgy and over-formal. For a more casual and family-friendly ambience, try Ray's Cafe, upstairs from the more formal Ray's Boathouse. You'll get the same...
Senor Moose Cafe

5242 Leary Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Senor Moose bills itself as "comida tipica" — real Mexican food. They feature regional food from Oaxaca, Jalisco, and Michoacan, plus more familiar fare like tacos and enchiladas. But the highlight is brunch, when they serve up dishes like Chorizo...
Rachel's Ginger Beer

1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Rachel’s Ginger Beer is a local favorite, brewing up slightly spicy, not-too-sweet (nonalcoholic) ginger beer, in their original recipe as well as seasonal varietals such as strawberry rhubarb, Asian pear, carrot beet, and raspberry. RGB is...
Tilth Restaurant

1411 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Located in an converted craftsman home, Tilth has long been a purveyor of "real" food made from fresh and local ingredients. Having recently introduced full gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan menus - Tilth has made dining out for the food...
Thrive

1026 NE 65th St #A102, Seattle, WA 98115, USA
Thrive is the perfect spot to pick up a meal on Monday after a weekend of indulging in less than good for your body food. While you'll be eating vegan, allergy friendly, and raw dishes - you won't be missing out on taste or flavor.
Chaco Canyon Organic Cafe

111 Queen Anne Ave N #102, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
A great spot for a vegetarian or vegan lunch near the University District. Their extensive menu has options to please the most dedicated meat eater to the elusive raw gluten free vegan. They bake their own gluten free bread and baked goods in...
