Collected by Susan Golding
757 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
The cinnamon buns are legendary, made with the same local organic flour the bakery uses in its pizza dough. The breads, such as spinach-feta and flax-almond, change daily, with vegan and gluten-free varieties on offer. Grilled cheese sandwiches...
3315 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
When a client of mine told me that these were the best macaroons she's had since leaving Paris, I had to go try them out. I've yet to go to France, but these are definitely the best macaroons I've eaten. They can be found at Renaud's in Santa...
Spanish Arch, Long Walk, Galway, H91 E9XA, Ireland
Ard Bia at Nimmos (Gaelic for “high food”) is a lovely space in a stone building near the Spanish Arch in Galway, and one of the city’s most popular restaurants, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Inspired...
721 Government St, Victoria, BC V8W 1W5, Canada
Every book will tell you to have high tea at the Empress in Victoria, and you should. They welcomed our three-generation group, including 2 kids under 6, and had hot chocolate for those who didn't want tea. They also had a full gluten-free option,...
Ballard, Seattle, WA, USA
Whether as a visitor or a resident, the Ballard neighborhood in Northwest Seattle is a one-stop-shop for those who love to eat. One can easily walk a only few short blocks within the “downtown” Ballard core to find most anything your stomach...
Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 602, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
First things first - no, the burgers are not made of hearts, just shaped like them (so are the gluten-full buns). Second thing, I'm not really a burger person but the Hawaiian burger was one of the best I've ever had - could because of the...
10003 NW Military Hwy #2115, San Antonio, TX 78230, USA
We saw signs that this trend is changing, but healthy food is hard to come by in San Antonio. It's a city where Mexican food, Tex-Mex, and soul food prevail. Queso and fried food tend to dominate the menus in this fine city where good, tasty food...
Ul. Antuna Kuzmanića 13, 21000, Split, Croatia
On a weekend afternoon, we went to the vineyard cottage of our winemaker friend, who lives near seaside Split. Four hundred meters above the Adriatic Sea, we learned more about Dalmatian cuisine while savoring grilled fish, a mixture of wild...
