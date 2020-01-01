Global Grandeur: Best Luxury Hotels Around the World
Some of my favorite luxury hotels around the world...extravagant lobbies, plush beds, fine dining, deluxe amenities, charming bars, personalized attention, rich culture, sensual spas.
768 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Chances are that if you're not a Hollywood power-type or a member of the glitterati, ( and you’d know if you were), you won't be attending the Oscars unless you are a “ seat-filler” that slips into place when the star has to go to the loo or out...
950 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
A whole lot of history converges at the Fairmont San Francisco—as do all of the city’s cable car lines, which offer easy transportation to the Financial District, Union Square, and Fisherman’s Wharf. The hotel was built in...
Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014, USA
Why we love it: A laidback but luxurious coastal retreat set in one of Southern California’s loveliest villages
The Highlights:
- Comfortable, light-filled rooms with private balconies
- Outdoor dining with ocean views
- A beautiful beach...
Ds. Majaksingi, Sawah, Kec. Borobudur, Magelang, Jawa Tengah 56553, Indonesia
The resort’s 36 limestone-clad suites were inspired by Borobudur, Java’s famous Buddhist sanctuary two miles away, and face the surrounding rice paddies. Don’t miss the Grain of Rice experience, which starts with a visit to...
1330 Maryland Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
It doesn't get much more opulent than the Mandarin Oriental hotel located in our nation's capitol. If you can think it up, this place will deliver. From the stunning rooms with jaw-dropping views, to mouth-watering cuisine, to a spa that caters to...
Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
Facing the Arabian Sea and the Gateway of India monument, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel blends Moorish, Florentine, and Indian architecture. The historic palace wing reopened in 2010 with 243 new rooms and 42 suites, including one that houses the...
31 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France
With the smallest room a sprawling 400 square feet, and suites and public spaces filled with original 18th- and 19th-century art and antiques, the George V, flagship of the Four Seasons chain, lives up to its billing as a palace, an official...
Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London NW1 2AR, UK
I watch as yellow-and-white Eurostar trains snake in and out of London’s St. Pancras train shed, a vaulted Victorian masterpiece of glass panels and iron arches. My room at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel has this floor-to-ceiling view:...
Carlos Pl, Mayfair, London W1K 2AL, UK
In 2007, the Connaught was incorporated into the Maybourne Hotel Group, which injected more than $100 million into the century-old building and brought the once-reclusive hotel in line with its more welcoming sister properties, Claridge’s...
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Famous since its 1998 opening as the place with the dancing fountains (further immortalized in the final scene of the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven), the 3,933-room Italian-themed Bellagio is a Las Vegas icon. There is a fantasy feel about it,...
600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
When your hotel offers a third-generation German goldsmith just steps from your room, you can be confident you will enjoy a comfortable stay. From the 400-thread-count Frette linens to the L’Occitane spa and the mini bar stocked with...
