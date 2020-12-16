Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Global Bar Hop

Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Where are the best bars in the world? These are my dream stops for some crafty cocktails.
Save Place

The Sazerac Bar

130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
A Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans, where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather...
More Details >
Save Place

Carousel Bar

What a trippy and unique experience. Tourists and locals alike are crowded shoulder to shoulder on this revolving carnival ride, ordering drinks with exotic names like Vieux Carré, London Fairy, and Corpse Reviver. And Sazeracs, of course....
More Details >
Save Place

Merci

111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003 Paris, France
It isn't uncommon to see large tour buses idling in front of Merci, one of the city's most popular home and design shops, as visitors alight, armed with canvas shopping totes and credit cards at the ready. The store's philanthropic mission brings...
More Details >
Save Place

The Norfolk

Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
Since Surry Hills was an industrial and commercial center early on, it seems like there’s a pub on nearly every corner. The Norfolk recently got a makeover. It’s a funky little place with great photos on the wall, an internal courtyard, tacos on...
More Details >
Save Place

Fairmont Mayakoba

Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Of the 240 acres that make up the Mayakoba luxury hotel complex, 45—dotted with tropical forests, shimmering canals, and Caribbean coastline—comprise the Fairmont. Built with an environmentally friendly design (only boats, bikes, and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Sable Kitchen & Bar

4803, 505 N State St suite 101, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
I had one of the most delicious drinks I've yet had the pleasure of experiencing at Sable. Chicago knows its mixology, and I was lucky to have insiders lead me to this bar located inside the swank Palomar Hotel on North State Street. Their head...
More Details >
Save Place

Florence in Photos

Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

I saw this exquisite chalk drawing of Leonardo da Vinci's Lady With An Ermine on the ground in one of the main plazas in Firenze. It started drizzling and I just had to take this photo before the rain washed it away!

More Details >
Save Place

O'Malley's Ocean Pub

101 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
O'Malley's is located on a three-mile strip between Hallandale and North Sheridan Beach; most people walk or ride their bikes or boats over, and spend an afternoon or evening in the style of Old Florida. Kick off your shoes, get sand between your...
More Details >
Save Place

Tin Lizzy's Cantina-Perimeter

121 Perimeter Center W, Atlanta, GA 30346, USA
This local Mexican chain is conveniently located across the street from Perimeter Mall, making it a great spot for a quick bite and $4 house margarita. It’s popular with the after work crowd, particularly for the build-your-own salads,...
More Details >
Save Place

Pouring Ribbons

225 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009, USA
This East Village bar’s menu ranks complex cocktails on a scale from refreshing to spirituous, and comforting to adventurous. It's upstairs from a liquor store on Avenue B, and the atmosphere is understated, keeping the focus on the expert...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Sainte-Élisabeth

1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth, Montréal, QC H2X 1L4, Canada
Tucked down a nondescript route off a much busier thoroughfare, the building out front isn't notable and the pub inside is pretty much a standard-issue Irish bar. But the secret garden out back is one of the best places in town to grab a pint. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Bourbon & Branch

Lower Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
Bourbon and Branch is a traditional speakeasy. Their 8 house rules—hushed voices and no cell phones among them—encourage neighborly conversation in a very relaxed setting. It's a great way to meet people if you're traveling alone as...
More Details >
Save Place

Bubó Bar Restaurant

Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without