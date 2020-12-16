Glimpses Of Paris...as 'home' and from afar

It really is The Most Beautiful city...and it really is "a moveable feast." (I got to call it home for a year.) Grand and intimate, everyone needs to visit at least once. Don't fall into the trap of thinking of it as a theme park, though--you may well meet rude waiters and rub shoulders with bermuda-shorted tourists. And yes, you'll probably have to cover your nose in some subway stations. But it's Paris--a world unto itself that still acts as a beacon to the rest of the world...