Glasgow - uni

17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE, UK
It's exceptionally difficult to recommend just one bar in pub-rich Glasgow, but the Horseshoe wins for friendliness, atmosphere, location and history. This establishment is one of the last remaining "palace pubs" of the early 20th century. The...
244 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT, UK
Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Clash, and U2 are just a few of the seminal acts to have performed at this vaunted music hall since it first opened in 1934. Occupying a massive city center building with street-level market stalls and an iconic neon...
Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12, UK
This charming cobblestoned back street, lined with restaurants and bars, is the place for lively nightlife in Glasgow’s West End. When darkness falls, festive strings of lights twinkle overhead, and the sounds of live music and laughter drift from...
421 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3LG, UK
A Glasgow institution, "Sleazy's" as the locals call it, is your one stop shop for arts, music, and cheap White Russians. Check the calendar for live music shows and make it a dinner stop, too -- a menu of gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads...
17 Vinicombe St, Glasgow G12 8SJ, UK
This west end bar is an absolute must for lovers of good drink and architecture alike. Situated in a former cinema, the awe-inspiring space spills out over a number of levels, with the central atrium visible from all regions so you can always keep...
401 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3LG, UK
There's a bit of something for everyone at Variety Bar. Although its is a bit too trendy to fully satisfy old-school punters, the friendly vibe means there's a good set of colourful regulars. Located near some of the city's best music venues, it...
108 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8BG, UK
Claiming to be Glasgow's oldest bar, Sloan's traces its history back to the end of the 18th Century. There's certainly a sense of history at the watering hole with its round bar and faded facade. Thankfully the drinks selection has moved with the...
1147 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TB, UK
The atmosphere is reliably lively at the Ben Nevis Bar, but it comes to life even more during one of the regular traditional folk music sessions held here. Grab a spot at the attractive bar, order one of the many ales on tap or a nip of whisky and...
182 Queen Margaret Dr, Glasgow G20 8NX, UK
One of the most memorable scenes in Danny Boyle's classic movie Trainspotting was filmed in Crosslands, a classic Glasgow bar in the city's west end. It was here that psychotic Frank Begbie, played by actor Robert Carlyle threw a pint glass from...
Top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX, UK
Translating into ‘big song’ in Gaelic, Òran Mór is a linchpin of entertainment in Glasgow’s trendy west end. Located in the former Kelvinside Parish Church, this stunner of a venue is host to concerts (think FKA Twigs), plays (the irresistible...
449 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH, UK
The global craft beer boom has hit Glasgow and this interestingly-named outlet is the best place to pick up a delicious bottle. Local brews from Drygate Brewery are prominent among the selection, but there are ales, IPAs and other micro-brewed...
