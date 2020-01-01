Gianni
Collected by Barbara Bohrer
44022 Comacchio FE, Italy
This eight-day cycling adventure will take you on backcountry roads through quaint, historic towns and spectacular countryside. Enjoy the freedom of being your own guide and setting your own pace. Start your journey in the magical floating city of...
They don't call this northern Italian city "Bologna the Fat" for nothing. I recently ate my way through this arcaded city, sampling the city's namesake pasta sauce--Bolognese (about which an article will be coming to the pages of AFAR someday...
Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy
While my husband and I ate our fair share of gelato in Italy, we also enjoyed the country's many bakeries. One of the best we found was the Forno Pasticceria San Rocco in the small town of Ravenna (http://www.fornosanrocco.it/). The pasticceria's...
Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy
On a trip to Italy last year, my husband and I indulged in more than our fair share of gelato. But in the small town of Ravenna, we discovered an equally-delicious alternative: Italian custard. The best custard we came across was at Ravenna's...
Via Zamboni, 6, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Being a university town, Bologna has a lot of great (affordable) cafes. It's also the gastronomic capital of Italy, so the odds are in your favor that you'll eat well. At Caffe Zamboni, you can indulge in a rich European-style hot chocolate or...
Via Antonio Cavalieri Ducati, 3, 40132 Bologna BO, Italy
When my husband and I visited Italy last year, we each chose one place we wanted to visit. I chose Venice: I wanted to see the famous canals and gondolas first-hand. My husband, a long-time lover of Ducati motorcycles, chose a tour of the Ducati...
Largo Piero Calamandrei, 13a, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Academia Barilla is housed on the grounds of an old pasta factory in Parma, the northern Italian city made famous by its prosciutto and cheese. Customized courses focus on pasta making, regional Italian recipes, and secrets such as how to pair...
Piazza Maggiore, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
Just off the Piazza Maggiore in Bologna are block after block of picturesque shopping streets. A great restaurants scattered about, where you can eat in the open air.
Via delle Belle Arti, 17/A, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Bologna is well known for its culinary expertise, and one of the best restaurants in town to taste authentic Bolognese cuisine is at the Trattoria Anna Maria. This little restaurant serves only the best food from the Emilia-Romagna region of...
Piazza Galvani, 1, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
At the heart of Bologna is its ancient tradition of scholarship. Home to one of the oldest universities in the world, Bologna has long been known as a city of academics. At the heart of this tradition is the Archiginnasio of Bologna. This 15th...
Via Giacomo Leopardi, 4, 40100 Bologna BO, Italy
This is the new location of the Osteria senza nome (Cesare Marretti), a new modern setting, but the same concept: you choose between three kind of surprise menus a) meat, b) fish or c) vegetarian. Each dish costs 8 euro (incl. coperto), they keep...
Piazza della Cattedrale, 44121 Ferrara FE, Italy
The Cathedral of Ferrara was once called St. George's Cathedral. Today it is still used for religious purposes and of course, as a tourist attraction in this small city that is located 50 kilometers east of Bologna. The Romanesque lower part of...
41034 Polo Industriale Province of Modena, Italy
When traveling, I often rent a car so that I can get to those hard to reach places, but this time while spending a week in Italy, I decided to give my gas pedal foot a break and take the train. Quite often trains are expensive in Europe but no so...
Via San Vitale, 17, 48121 Ravenna RA, Italy
The town of Ravenna is known for its several churches that contain fabulous works of art done in mosaics. St Vitale is one of them and probably the best known. This basilica was completed in the year 584 and displays an amazing celing and walls...
Via Caprarie, 7, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
The Atti boys have been making cakes, pies and even pasta for the people of Bologna since 1880, and they're still going strong. If you're just passing by, get yourself into the store and pick up something delicious to munch on.
Via Zamboni, 33, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
The Museo di Palazzo Poggi, aka The Ulisse Aldrovandi Museum, is a museum of oddities collected by Ulisse Aldrovandi during the 16th C for his greatest aspiration, to assemble an encyclopedia of all living organisms upon the planet. The objects...
