Jan Breydelstraat 36, 9000 Gent, Belgium
As Canadian expat in Belgium, one thing I miss is the sea (and good lobster), so when I saw "Lobster Six Ways" on the menu at the House of Eliott in Ghent, I had to try it. Far from the traditional 'crack it open and dig in' style lobster I was...
Kraanlei 37, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Ghent appears almost magical the first time you see its architecture. My partner and I were in a dreamlike trance as our eyes moved from one beautiful building to the next. And we had just experienced the beautiful canals of Amsterdam the previous...
Kraanlei 79, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Some locals call cuberdons “priest hats” and others refer to them as “little noses.” Hard on the outside and gooey on the inside, the conical, raspberry-flavored treats slow-cook for five days in a 131°F room. Stock up...
Groentenmarkt 12, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Jenever is a juniper flavored liquor from which gin evolved. Today it’s only made in the Netherlands and Belgium and is a strong and popular drink. While the straight stuff may be a bit harsh, jenever bars also feature a wide range of flavored...
Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
Pairi Daiza (formerly Paradisio) is a privately owned zoo and botanical garden located in Brugelette in the province of Hainaut in Belgium. The zoo is located on the site of the former Cistercian Cambron Abbey, and is home to over 4,000 animals....
I enjoyed admiring Ghent's quirky architecture along the canal. From Brussels, many visitors take day trips to Antwerp and Bruges, unaware that nearby Ghent has lots to offer. The old town has beautiful architecture, funky shops and a youthful...
Oude Houtlei 110, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Centrally located, the sumptuous Hôtel Verhaegen is a mine of local history. Formerlya private mansion inhabited by barons and counts, the five room hotel has been carefully restored by its current owners, a pair of interior designers. Original...
Groentenmarkt 7, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Housed in the old meat market is an innovative shop and cafe, the Het Groot Vleeshuis. Here visitors can sample a variety of Ghent and Flemish foods, learning about the region along the way. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the famous...
Goudenleeuwplein 3, 9000 Gent, Belgium
I’m a weird guy, so when I tell people I enjoy eating foods named for destinations most people don’t even bat an eye. Sometimes the food is great, sometimes it’s not, but one of my favorite eponymous culinary delights is the Belgian waffle. Before...
Fernand Scribedreef 1, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Art-lovers should not miss the Museum of Fine Arts (Museum voor Schone Kunsten) or MSK, in Ghent, Belgium. This bite-sized museum offers a great overview of of European art, particularly Belgian, from the Middle Ages to the early 20th century....
Korianderstraat 2, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Belgium is known for a lot of things and fine beer is near the top of that list. Given how popular beer is I was surprised to learn that there’s only one operating brewery in Ghent itself, but what a brewery it is. The Gruut Brewery is relatively...
Hertogstraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Waterzooi (VAT-ter-zo-ey) is a traditional Flemishstew made with chicken, vegetables, cream, and eggyolks. (In years past, chicken was omitted in favor offish plucked from the city’s waterways.) In the trendyPatershol quarter, order a much-lauded...
Koestraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Chocolate seems to be a Belgian obsession and many areas of the country have their own specialties and unique approaches to this popular sweet. Ghent is no different and I found a wide variety of chocolates from the traditional to the modern. My...
Sint-Veerleplein 11, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Going here and seeing all the instruments of torture really sent shivers down my spine. Very cool to see but in a really creepy way, like the Human Body Exhibit :). From the top you get very nice views of Gent. Worth a visit if you are in Gent.
Nederkouter 109, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. A winning concept of a launderette combined with a cafe is now getting a twist and raising its functional appeal with the addition of a hairdresser. It’s all under one roof in a...
Brabantdam 134, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. de Vitrine (The Window) is one of the newer restaurants everyone is talking about in Ghent these days. It is located in an old butcher shop in the southern quarter of the city, which is...
Kraanlei 1, 9000 Gent, Belgium
One of my favorite things to eat in Belgium is Flemish stew, a Flanders region specialty. I eat at Brasserie T'Stropke every time I am in Gent. Many restaurants offer it in Flanders but somehow I like it more here. The presentation is great and it...
Ghent, Belgium
While in Gent, ride the giant ferris wheel for just five euro. It's located at the foot of the Belfry, were part of the Christmas market is also taking place. I have haven't been, in the past years, to the Christmas market in Gent so I have no...
