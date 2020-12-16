Getting There
Unless you plan to walk to your destinations, you'll need some form of transportation. The world is full of airplanes, boats, trains, cars, trucks, trams, cable cars, etc. to get you where you want to go. Some are brand-spanking-new state of the art and others are from days gone by (although often still in use). Explore ways of getting there and discover how your parents and grandparents got there before you.
Koningin Astridplein 27, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Traveling by train can be a wonderful way to explore Belgium. A few of the country's train stations are destinations in and of themselves. Antwerp's Centraal (or Central) Station is one of the prettiest. Renovations and expansion have restored the...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
The Grand Canal is the no-brainer must-do Venice experience, and the best way to explore the city's main thoroughfare is on a vaporetto, or water bus. For a great introduction to the area, ride the vaporetto from the railway station, at the edge...
De Panne, Belgium
On a recent trip up and down the Belgian coast, as the sun was setting on one of the beaches NOT in front of a town, I saw in the distance several horses and riders coming up the beach. When they passed, on the horizon a ship was also passing in...
Lisse, Netherlands
If you have the time and the weather is nice (warm and no rain), not to mention that it should be spring time (Apr-May), then there is no better way to enjoy Holland than on a bike. At this time of the year the tulip fields are in full color -...
Karlovo nám. 2097/10, 120 00 Praha-Nové Město, Czechia
One of the best things about Prague is the fact that there is excellent public transportation - a metro, buses and even trams. There are still many of the older ones around, which look great gliding past the 19th & 18th century buildings. Get...
Koningin Astridplein 27, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
it has the appearance of a grand cathedral but this is actually the central railway station in antwerp. it was put up at the end of the 1800s during the city's grand period and reflects the wealth of the city. the building is worth a visit not...
East Kilbride, Glasgow, UK
Took the train from East Kilbride to Glasgow and the hour long (about) ride was quite expensive! Actually the trains in the UK are probably the most expensive in all of Europe. East Kilbride itself is nothing to write home about. It is however the...
Guillemins, Liège, Belgium
Trains have been running through the Belgian city of Liege for 175 years now but the city has never seen anything like this new station. Opened in September 2009, this new station designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava replaced the one...
Guillemins, Liège, Belgium
The new station in Belgium's 3rd largest city is made of glass and steel and white concrete and, to me, feels like a modern cathedral. I was last there in February 2013 and it was cold outside meaning, like in giant European cathedrals, it was...
Intramuros, Manila, 1002 Metro Manila, Philippines
One of Intramuros's main tourist attractions, Fort Santiagoand itsbeautifully landscaped grounds on the bank of the Pasig Rivermake for a wonderful escape from the bustle of the big city. Originally built by the Spanish in 1590, the citadel today...
Rosenthaler Str. 132, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Berlin is a sprawling city, which makes exploring exclusively on foot a considerable challenge. If long walks or jaunts underground don't appeal to you, test out the city's bike-share program, Call A Bike. It looks similar to Paris's beloved Vélib...
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
989 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Tuk Tuks are open-air, colorful, motorized rickshaws that weave in and out of the streets of Bangkok and other Thai cities. They are usually similar in cost to a regular taxi but you should always bargain for the price before you get in to avoid...
Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri, Thailand
The train was probably the best decision I have made as a form of transportation in Thailand. We woke up early to catch the 5:55am train at Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok to Aranyaprathet. Then it was only a ten minute tuk tuk ride to the...
Callejón Potro, 5, 45003 Toledo, Spain
When the train pulled into Toledo, I knew right away that this wasn't NW Ohio! Built in the Neo-Mudéjar style, the station opened in 1920. The clock tower at the far end is an imitation of a typical Toledo tower. A train runs between Madrid and...
28045 Madrid, Spain
Paseo de las Delicias, 61, 28045 Madrid, Spain
The train museum in Madrid is housed in an old railway station—one of the first in the city from the 1800s. The space is really amazing with about 50 trains from the late 1800s up til the 1960s—among the largest rail collections in Europe. One of...
Paseo de las Delicias, 61, 28045 Madrid, Spain
This has got to be my favorite train in the Madrid train museum - its so retro yet also looks futuristic.
28045 Madrid, Spain
Close to the Spanish railway museum is the metro stop Arganzuela - Planetario, which is on the #6 line, the circular one. As the name suggests, there is also a planetarium close by. The main wall in the station has a bit of a worldly motif as...
Gornergrat, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
A trip up to the Gornergrat provides the best view of the Matterhorn without ripping a huge hole in your wallet. For less than 10 Francs, we were able to ride the lift up to Gornergrat and see one of the most spectacular views. At the top there is...
Paraguay 1399, C1057 AAU, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The train in Buenos Aires is clean and takes you pretty much anywhere on the grid for less than 2 pesos. It’s a great deal! Cab’s are extremely cheap in the city and there's no real need to take the train, but for some reason I think hopping on...
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
Shota Rustaveli Ave, T'bilisi, Georgia
Like many ex-Soviet era metro stations, the ride down the escalator to the metro car itself sometimes takes a lot longer than the ride to the next station. In Tbilisi it's no different. The stations are mostly bare, lacking tons of advertising...
Tbilisi, Georgia
Trains don't seem to be the number one choice in transportation, at least not for passengers, in Georgia. From what I was told, there is not a very extensive rail system in the country. In this particular train yard, where there were maybe 15-20...
Lidostrasse 5, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
in the Swiss city of Lucerne is one of the biggest transportation museums that I have ever seen! There are several parts to the museum including air, rail and sea transportation. What I found the very interesting are the walls that are made up of...
17155 W 44th Ave, Golden, CO 80403, USA
If you're into trains (or your kids are) this museum is a ferroequinologist's (a person who studies trains) paradise. This museum houses over 100 steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars, and cabooses as well as a G-scale model railroad in its...
Old Marine Dr, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Rolling through five countries in 14 days, the opulent Pride of Africa whisks passengers from the tip of South Africa to Tanzania’s largest city. The trip includes two nights at a five-star game lodge, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and...
Rue des Frères Wright 8, 6041 Charleroi, Belgium
Not only is living in Belgium a unique experience but the fact that I am just a 30 minute drive from Charleroi airport is an even bigger "+". There are a few discount airlines that fly out of there and the one that I use at least 5-6 times a year...
1433 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
There are three old streetcar lines that run in New Orleans. We enjoyed a ride down St. Charles, the oldest of the lines. The trains were beautifully worn originals and gave us a glance at the front of many beautiful old homes. There were also a...
Illinois Medical District, Chicago, IL, USA
Chicago is the king of comedy, hot dogs, and extreme Midwest weather. But since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the city has been reinventing itself. Today, clever design projects (such as “Color Jam,” shown) top the list of reasons the “Second...
1900 Heritage Dr SW, Calgary, AB T2V 2X3, Canada
Heritage Park's antique steam train thunders through the Living Historical Village, giving the park a sense of place in time that deepens the experience for visitors young and old. History comes alive on two wheels at Heritage Park, though...
