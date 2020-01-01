Getting Krunk
Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Places I'd love to tie one on.
Gornergrat, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
A trip up to the Gornergrat provides the best view of the Matterhorn without ripping a huge hole in your wallet. For less than 10 Francs, we were able to ride the lift up to Gornergrat and see one of the most spectacular views. At the top there is...
Zámek 1/4, 692 01 Mikulov, Czechia
If you're a lover of wine, then forget about the Napa Valley and Bordeaux, and instead head to Moravia, located in the southern part of the Czech Republic. By all means visit the wine museum in the castle, but then head into town to enjoy a few...
Ali Barbour's Cave Restaurant Ground N/A Beach Road, Mombasa, Kenya
Residents of Diani Beach on the Kenyan coast must have a good laugh when the camels are brought out: travelers trip over themselves to ogle them. Something about seeing camels on a white sand beach in Kenya sends a clear message that you’re not in...
Oia 847 02, Greece
At the northern edge of Oia lies a pool lounge overlooking the Aegean Sea – a peaceful place to stay while cruise crowds storm the town in the afternoon. The pool is open to the public and makes money off the purchase of snacks and drinks from...
Kidathineon 41, Athina 105 58, Greece
With its walls of colorful glass bottles, this charming little bar can be elusive—nestled deep in downtown Athens, in the warren of streets that make up the Plaka. Day or night, Brettos (pronounced Vrettos in Greek) is frequented by locals...
Latin America
Los Osuna is an award-winning blue agave distillery that's more than 100 years old. It's located in the hills outside of Mazatlan. It has old wooden buildings, displays of traditional tequila-making processes, and has a quaint little bar under the...
