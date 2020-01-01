Getaways
Collected by Cassandra
Quintana Roo, Mexico
If you are staying anywhere near Tulum, Mexico, plan a visit to Sian Ka’an Reserve, a 1.5 million acre protected UNESCO World Heritage site. The company that runs the Reserve offers several different tours. We signed up for the canal tour. After...
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
If you are in search of flawless Mexican cuisine prepared with perfectly fresh ingredients, there’s no need to venture outside Rosewood Mayakoba. If you are, however, on your way to or from the Sian Ka’an biosphere or visiting Tulum for a morning,...
Carretera Tulum Boca Paila 7.6Km, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Hartwood prides itself on having no menu; instead, there are daily options based on whatever is available from nearby ranches and farms. Of course, that means locally sourced ingredients only, in the service of innovative, Mexican-inspired dishes....
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
As is the case with many hotels in the Tulum section of Riviera Maya, Casa de las Olas shies away from the “luxe” label, preferring to promote itself as a simple, eco-friendly retreat where intimate spaces and five-star service are...
Blvd. Kukulcan 5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Recently named No. 1 resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, the resort is strategically located along Boulevard Kukulcán, on one of the area's best beaches. Just steps from Cancun's premier shopping area, the all-inclusive, adult-only hotel gives...
Km 9.5, Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Straddling one of Cancun's finest beaches, the Fiesta Americana Grand Coral Beach Cancun Resort & Spa offers 602 suites swathed in AAA Five Diamond Award - winning luxury. Refined décor acts as a tasteful backdrop to sweeping ocean vistas, endless...
