Get Your Grill On
Collected by Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
With summer officially here, it's time to make sure your grill is officially open for business. Here are some ideas to inspire you this season.
This is another Afrikaans term that means so much more than its simple translation. A braai (pronounced ‘bry’) means roasted meat and is used to refer to a barbeque. But it’s much more expansive than that. Braai refers to the social custom of...
Boundary St, West End QLD 4101, Australia
Restaurants are pretty expensive in Australia, but Char Char Yiros offered great values and amazingly delicious Middle Eastern food. Walk into the sweltering, tiny shop and place your order, then escape to a patio table and enjoy people-watching...
This is it. The moment you arrive on-island, do not pass go, do not collect $200 — just get yourself to the La Reine Chicken Shack to immediately immerse yourself in the uniquely local St. Croix vibe. No, this is not haute cuisine, this isn't even...
Corktown, Detroit, MI, USA
This barbecue restaurant in the middle of the Corktown Historic District in Detroit is known for its slow-cooked meats, such as pork brisket and ribs, and off-the-bone chicken. The macaroni is another popular menu choice and I can definitely see...
18300 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, TX 78619, USA
I have dreams about the family style BBQ from the Salt Lick, it's that good. Located beneath the oak trees in a sprawling space in Driftwood, Texas, it is the perfect place to gather with friends and family and celebrate all things Texan. On the...
Chicago, IL 60608, USA
I reminisce of my hay-days in Chicago, exploring the depths of a little neighborhood called Pilsen. Six years ago, street vendors (picture above taken 4 months ago) would tempt me with cotton candy, sweet breads, and tamales. Today, the guys are...
354 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
I got this recommendation from Barry at AFAR and he was SPOT ON. A note: you will WAIT. Even if it's the coldest, rainiest day, you will wait. But it is worth it. You order your meat by the pound. Those succulent ribs are best accompanied by...
9-chōme-2-10 Kita 7 Jōhigashi, Higashi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 065-0007, Japan
One of the popular dishes that originated in Hokkaido is the Jingisukan, which is lamb bbq or mutton bbq. Instead of the usual open grill on charcoal used in western barbeques, the Japanese use a non-smoke pan like the one in the photo, sometimes...
