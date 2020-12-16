Get to know Philly's neighborhoods
From University City to Penn's Landing, and from the Manayunk Canal to Bella Vista's Italian market, each of Philadelphia's many neighborhoods offers a little something special.
1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Philadelphia’s City Hall is the largest and tallest city hall in the US, and for locals, the midpoint for all things Center City. Designed by architect John McArthur, Jr., it was completed in 1901 and originally designed to be the world's tallest...
Chinatown, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Visitors should make time to visit Philly's Chinatown, a charmingly small neighborhood that offers dozens of outstanding restaurants, bakeries, and tea shops. The Shanghai Bazaar department store at 1016 Race Street is well worth browsing for its...
919 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Vendors first set up shop at the Italian Market in the mid-to-late 1880s, and today, the spread of stalls, stores, and eateries runs all along Ninth Street in Philadelphia's residential Bella Vista neighborhood. A trip here involves...
1009 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Nearly everyone in Philly has enjoyed a treat from Isgro’s at one time or another. This family-owned bakery on Christian Street near the Italian Market has a longstanding and glowing reputation. “The best cannoli.” “The best cookies.” It would be...
910 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Sabrina's Café operates several locations in and around Philly, including one at the Italian Market, one in the Fairmount section, and one in Powelton Village near the Drexel campus. Its outpost in the Italian Market is always busy,...
2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Pizza Brain, located on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, bills itself as the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant. With pizza-related toys, artwork, and memorabilia on display around the eatery, fine dining becomes fun dining. An added...
2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia is home to many wonderful outdoor parks and spaces. One of the newest is Schuylkill Banks, a wonderful green space on the riverfront with a popular recreational path used by joggers, pedestrians, dog walkers, and cyclists. Just...
5000 E Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19127, USA
The Manayunk neighborhood is a great place to spend the day, with charming Main Street shops, restaurants, and bars. Often overlooked by visitors is the scenic towpath along the canal, a wonderful spot for a leisurely walk or bike ride. The...
200 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
One of the five original public squares in Philadelphia planned by William Penn, Logan Square was originally called Northwest Square and was later renamed Logan Square in honor of Philadelphia statesman James Logan. The area was used for public...
212 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Anyone visiting Philly’s Old City neighborhood will know when they’re near Tartes. The air will be filled with the intoxicating aroma of freshly baked goodies. A small bake shop with an open walk up window right on Arch Street, Tartes offers a...
941 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Sazon is a closely held local secret, cherished for its home-style cuisine as well as for the rich hot chocolate it serves. (Some even claim drinking the pure, thick stuff elicits an almost out-of-body experience.)...
532 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a quick and worthwhile stop for anyone interested in one of literature’s most enigmatic authors. It doesn’t take much time to tour the house and it provides a revealing glimpse into Poe’s life during...
2311 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Little Baby's sells super-premium ice cream that's handmade in small batches; the flavors are unique and they always offer vegan/non-dairy options. These are not your grandmother's ice cream flavors! Yes, the list of flavors does include Pizza. I...
1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this five-seater with your kids buckled in the child seats up front. Oh wait, someone has to pedal? Wheel Fun operates several locations in Philly, but the one located on Boathouse Row is directly on the bike...
1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of...
1750 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Bring your bike helmet with you the next time you visit Philadelphia so you're ready to ride Indego around town. That's right, Philly finally has a bike share program to call its own, with sponsorship from Independence Blue Cross, hence the name...
131 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Dark and atmospheric, yet as cozy as any neighborhood bar, Charlie Was a Sinner offers up small plates and unique cocktails. Everything is vegan and delicious; even the pickiest meat eater would enjoy the creative meat-free sliders and the faux...
