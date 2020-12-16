Get the party started: nightlife in Philly
Collected by Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert
From local dive bars and beer gardens to elegant cocktail lounges, music venues, and an intimate speakeasy...
264 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
Monk’s Cafe bills itself as “the soul of Belgium in the heart of Philadelphia.” My description of this neighborhood bar would be a crazy, packed joint that happens to offer the best beer selection around. In fact, the back bar has one of the best...
1421 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
Whether it’s a big-name act or an up-and-coming band, the music is always good at Chris’ Jazz Cafe, a casual and comfortable venue on Sansom Street in Center City Philadelphia. There is a full restaurant, and the bar is known for its interesting...
1003 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
One of my favorite live music venues in Philly, the Trocadero (or the Troc) is a small and intimate concert hall with very nice acoustics. Located in the Chinatown neighborhood, the building itself was originally named the Arch Street Opera House...
1524 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
Yes, Oscar’s is a dive bar, and locals don’t come here for fine food or fancy cocktails. They come to Oscar's for the cheap beer and pub food. The staff is friendly, and the food is decent. The beer is so cheap that you may have no memory of...
3025 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA
My favorite venue for live music, World Cafe Live is named after a contemporary music program on public radio called World Cafe. A beautiful concert hall located in the same building as public radio station WXPN (where the World Cafe program is...
435 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
The Silk City Diner, Lounge, & Beer Garden is a super fun nightspot in the Northern Liberties neighborhood that has a long history in Philadelphia. The diner car was built in 1952 by the Paterson Dining Company in Paterson, New Jersey. At the...
1026 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Philly's music scene is thriving, and there are so many great places to go for live music. Union Transfer is one of the best venues in Philly. A comfortable club with a great bar, it doesn't ever feel cramped, even at a sold out show. In the...
1029 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is much mystery surrounding Hop Sing Laundromat, an intimate take on the secret speakeasy. No sign marks the entrance, on Race Street in Philly's Chinatown, only a locked gate and a doorbell. This craft cocktail lounge is brimming with dark...
One Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philly has many fine bars, brewpubs and cocktail lounges. It’s worthwhile to drop by the cozy Swann Lounge to enjoy the creative and original cocktails. It's in the Four Seasons Hotel, so comfort and ambience are included, with a large fireplace...
1214 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Great pub, great food, and super-friendly atmosphere. What more could you ask for? You'll find an extensive beer selection here, and an excellent menu featuring traditional pub fare. The fried dill pickles are a treat. Fergie’s hosts an open mic...
120 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Sofitel offers stylish and luxurious accommodations in a premium location near the Kimmel Center, Walnut Street shopping, and the Parkway museums. The hotel is pet friendly and known for its outstanding service. The Sofitel has a lovely...
