Get the Party Started: Nightlife in Barcelona
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
After the sun goes down, Barcelona really comes alive. Early evening is for a quiet drink or dinner with friends. Later on there's live music and shows at local theaters. Prefer to dance the night away? The fun starts after midnight at most Barcelona clubs and discoteques.
Passeig de Gràcia, 132, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
For some reason locals who recommend Casa Fuster will immediately mention the fact that Woody Allen stayed there... Apparently he has good taste! We stopped in because they had pulled up a screen to watch the football match- a regular occurrence...
Carrer dels Tallers, 1, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Founded in 1933, Boadas remains one of Barcelona's most elegant bars. It's fun to put on your Sunday best, perch on one of the high stools, and sip your favorite cocktail, prepared carefully, right in front of you. Open hours are from noon to 2am....
Carrer del Correu Vell, 3, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Located on a tiny side street off of a side street off of Plaça Sant Jaume, Andú is inviting and dimly lit--full of cozy corners to throw back a few drinks or share bar snacks like artisan cheeses, guacamole, and hummus. Come accompanied, or brave...
Carrer de la Marina, 19-21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
It doesn’t get more traditionally Spanish than tapas and vermouth, and Arola offers a great introduction to both. Reserve a table on the breezy terrace—with views of the ocean and Frank Gehry’s iconic fish sculpture—and...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 56, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Throw back imported beer, or munch on a late-night hamburger or bar snacks in this ironically named bar in Barcelona's bohemian Raval neighborhood. Just be careful with your valuables on the way back to your lodging. Opening hours are 3pm to 3am...
Ronda de la Universitat, 35, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Catch some live music—generally jazz—or just settle into one of the comfy chairs or booths with an elegant cocktail. Drinks are on the expensive side for Barcelona, but come with salty bar snacks like potato chips and mini-croissants. A favorite...
Carrer Ample, 46, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Enjoy a banging soundtrack of hard rock and heavy metal at The Bollocks. Snap shots of the motorcycle hanging from the ceiling, and walls covered in rock-related graffiti and memorabilia. Order up some cheap beer (it's always served with free...
Carrer de les Sitges, 5, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
The menu is nothing special when it comes to price or variety, but the reasonably priced sangria and the atmosphere are hard to beat in this centrally located tavern frequented by students and young people. The owners now have another much larger...
Plaça Reial, 17, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While it's true that Flamenco isn't "native" to Barcelona (the Catalan national dance is La Sardana) it's also true that Barcelona has a big population of Andalusians and Roma--big enough to support a well-heeled offering of Flamenco music and...
Plaça Reial, 17, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Enjoy an evening of live music in Jamboree's Jazz Club and literally dance all night (if you so prefer) in Jamboree's dance club, open until 5am weeknights and 6am Fridays and Saturdays. This is one of the better places in Barcelona for dancing if...
Rambla de Catalunya, 2-4, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
With different themes for different nights of the week, as well as rooms of the club blasting various styles of music, City Hall has something to offer most music-lovers in a beautiful theater-like setting. That said, like so many dance clubs in...
Diputacion, 233, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Arena is a gay-friendly group of discos and bars in Barcelona's Eixample neighborhood. Weekends, Arena Classic is a good place to dance to older hits, and Arena VIP ( plays a mixture of old and new popular music. There is an entry fee (it's...
Carrer de Milans, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
The best thing about the Manchester Bar's two locations in the Gothic Quarter, and Raval (Valldonzella 40) is the selection of music by greats like Bowie, Radiohead, The Arctic Monkeys and The Talking Heads. The drinks are reasonably priced and...
Fort Pienc, Barcelona, Spain
After a night out on the town in Barcelona, there's nothing better than freshly fried churros (sold by weight) with a cup of thick dipping chocolate. Another great option is a paper cup packed with fries and drizzled with mayonnaise and ketchup....
Carrer del Consell de Cent, 245B, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Cozy up to a drink and small plates in this unusually elegant game-themed bar in Barcelona's Gaixample (Gay+ Eixample) neighborhood. The pizzas are small but tasty, cocktails are reasonably priced and expertly mixed and patrons can play backgammon...
Passatge de la Banca, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In a city far, far away, where the party goes on until the wee hours of the morning and the Latin vibe is in full swing, lies a very mysterious place A place tucked away in a small side street in the shadow of the bustling boulevard. A place where...
08015, Carrer d'Aragó, 141, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
Who says you can't get your Latin dance on in the Catalan capital? At Antilla BCN Latin Club on Aragon Street you can practice your best moves on the dance floor, or if you've got the free time, sign up for private or group classes in salsa,...
Carrer de Calàbria, 115, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
Hotel Villa Emilia is ideally located in Barcelona's safe and trendy Eixample neighborhood. It's perfect for visitors who want to be close to the city center, but are looking for a good night's sleep away from Barcelona's incessant noise. Within...
There's nothing quite like your favorite alcoholic beverage mixed with juice and served up in fancy glasses shaped like tropical fruits and tribal masks. Virgin, or non-alcoholic cocktails are available, and some drinks come with special effects...
