Get Me to the Golden Gate

My first and only trip thus far to San Francisco was at the end of my freshman year in college: I was 18 years old and went with my mom and sister. We did the traditional things: went down Lombard St., visited the Ghiradelli factory and rode bikes along the walkway leading up to the Golden Gate Bridge. Now over a decade later, I am going back. I've been wanting to visit this beautiful city for a long time, now with more of an appreciation for good cuisine and wine. San Fran, get ready!