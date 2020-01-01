Get me to Rio
Collected by grace kelly , AFAR Contributor
Av. Vieira Souto, 706 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-000, Brazil
While jogging off a huge dinner before hitting the beach in Ipanema one morning, my headphones became overwhelmed by drumming and whistles. When I lifted my sweat soaked head to check out the commotion ahead, I was amazed to see brightly colored...
Rua Sacadura Cabral - Praça Mauá, 155 - Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20081-261, Brazil
Brazilian music has many influences. A blend of African, European and indigenous Brazilian music has created unique styles like samba, bossa nova, and choro to name a few. This popular restaurant in the Gamboa neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro hosts...
Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The sky and water are a perfect hue of my dreams of Ipanema. I can only imagine how wonderful the water will be to the person about to go surfing.
Rio has never been busier. The city is building up and out for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. Part of a massive port facelift, the Museum of Art of Rio opens later this year. But in colonial bairros, such as Santa Teresa, fresh...
