Get a Taste of the Caribbean
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
Lemon Arbour, Barbados
Lemon Arbour began as just another one of the many rum shops that can be found all over Barbados, but as its reputation for spectacular local dishes grew, so did the actual shop. Now, Lemon Arbor has become the place to go on Saturdays for an...
Henrys, Bridgetown, Barbados
There's simply no better place to get Caribbean spiny lobster on Barbados than Lobster Alive. Fact. Why? Because practically every lobster sold in every restaurant on the island comes through this one unassuming location. The problem is that due...
The Boardwalk Main Road, Highway 7, Bridgetown, Barbados
On my most recent visit, I arrived at Tapas just after the lunch rush. The hustle and bustle had just died down — leaving me and my traveling companions free to enjoy the sounds of the waves coming ashore just beyond the dining room and more...
Pointe Thalémont, Le François, Martinique 97240, Martinique
Plein Soleil has only 16 guestrooms and suites spread among five colourful villas. Each villa is designed in the style of traditional Martinican creole cases, or petite houses adorned with wooden fretwork. Just beautiful... But they have tough...
My favorite experience in Turks and Caicos was going out in the ocean with a guide to catch conch. Once the spot was chosen, we jumped overboard and dove into the blue water. My friends and I were not able to dive down deep enough, but the guide...
