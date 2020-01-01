Where are you going?
Germany

Collected by Ninno DePatrick
Museum Island

Museum Island, Berlin, Germany
Visiting at least one of the five museums that make up Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must for any serious culture-seeker in Berlin. A pioneering concept, this ensemble of public institutions brimming with exquisite artworks and...
Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe

Cora-Berliner-Straße 1, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Occupying a prominent space between Brandenburg Gate and Potsdamer Platz, this memorial (also known as the Holocaust-Mahnmal, or Holocaust Memorial) has almost 3,000 gray oblong pillars (stelae), arranged at varying heights, that form a kind of...
Checkpoint Charlie

10969 Berlin, Germany
When Berlin was divided, Checkpoint Charlie was the most famous of the border crossings between the eastern and western halves of the city. It was here that Allied soldiers registered before crossing over into the Soviet-controlled sectors. Thanks...
Brandenburg Gate

Pariser Platz, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Napoléon and his armies marched through it; revolutionaries and Nazis gathered beneath it; the Berlin Wall ran right behind: It’s safe to say that Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, completed in 1791, has pretty much seen it all. Designed by Carl...
Hackesche Höfe

Rosenthaler Str. 40 -41, 10178 Berlin, Germany
This is one of the most hectic and lively courtyards in Berlin. Located in Mitte, it is named after the Hackeschen Market, which is across the street. As in many of Berlin's courtyards, the building complex around it consists of offices,...
Spreepark Berlin

Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
Even fun has a shelf life. This is what runs through my mind as I walk around Spreepark, the abandoned, dilapidated amusement park in Berlin. When East Germany and the GDR fell, so did many of the businesses operating under the rules of communism....
Bauhaus Archive Museum of Design

Knesebeckstraße 1-2, 10623 Berlin, Germany
Bauhaus—the German design, crafts, and architecture school founded in 1919 by Walter Gropius—is one of the most famous design movements of the 20th century, and this Berlin museum shows its impressive breadth and influence. Designed by Gropius...
East Side Gallery

Mühlenstraße 3-100, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The most famous remaining stretch of the BerlinWall gets its name from its location on the east side of the Spree River, as well as from its collection of political and satirical murals. Originally painted just after the wall fell, the murals were...
Photoautomat

Revaler Str. 6, 10245 Berlin, Germany
You wouldn't be a cool Berliner without a set of photos from one of the many Photoautomat booths around Berlin. Open 24/7 and conveniently located across the city—oftentimes in front of hipster hotspots—these photo booths provide the perfect...
Kreuzberg

Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
One of Berlin's young and hip neighborhoods is Kreuzberg, in the south of Mitte. The neighborhood is known for its very large percentage of immigrants and second-generation immigrants, many of whom are Turkish. But in recent years, the area has...
Tiergarten

Tiergarten, Berlin, Germany
Berlin isn’t exactly short of impressive parks, but the 520-acre Tiergarten, stretching westward from Brandenburg Gate, is one of the city’s largest, most central, and most historic. The area, originally a royal hunting ground, became...
Jewish Museum Berlin

Lindenstraße 9-14, 10969 Berlin, Germany
The architecturally striking Jewish Museum is the best place in Berlin to get an overview of German-Jewish relations and to understand the nature of the integration ofthe two cultures before the Holocaust’s horrors. Designed by Daniel Libeskind,...
Bendlerblock

Bendlerblock, 10785 Berlin, Germany
Off the typical tourist trail in Berlin, the German Resistance Memorial and Museum at Bendlerblock is an expansive building. On my recent visit I managed to spend a few hours learning about Germans who fought against the Third Reich before and...
Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart - Berlin

Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin, Germany
The contemporary and modern art museum Hamburger Bahnhof is named for the building's previous incarnation: a train station. The current museum opened in the mid-1990s after being a museum of transport & trains. Museum exhibitions change regularly,...
Reichstag

Platz der Republik 1, 11011 Berlin, Germany
Built by Kaiser Wilhelm I in the late 19th century as a gestureto parliamentarians, Berlin’s famed Reichstag came into its own during the Weimar era—Germany’s first attempt at democracy. The parliament building burned under mysterious...
Berlin Cathedral Church

Am Lustgarten, 10178 Berlin, Germany
This immense—some might say immodest—neo-baroque cathedral opposite the former Royal Palace nods architecturally to St. Peter’s in Rome and served as the family church of the Hohenzollern dynasty up until 1918. The current building was completed...
Teufelsberg | Teufelsberg Hill

Teufelsberg, 14055 Berlin, Germany
Deep in Berlin's Grunewald Forest, Teufelsberg (literally, Devil’s Mountain; the name comes from the nearby Teufelssee, or Devil’s Lake) was once the site of a Nazi technology college. After the war, it was decided that the school...
