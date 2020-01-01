Germany
Collected by Ninno DePatrick
Museum Island, Berlin, Germany
Visiting at least one of the five museums that make up Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must for any serious culture-seeker in Berlin. A pioneering concept, this ensemble of public institutions brimming with exquisite artworks and...
Cora-Berliner-Straße 1, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Occupying a prominent space between Brandenburg Gate and Potsdamer Platz, this memorial (also known as the Holocaust-Mahnmal, or Holocaust Memorial) has almost 3,000 gray oblong pillars (stelae), arranged at varying heights, that form a kind of...
10969 Berlin, Germany
When Berlin was divided, Checkpoint Charlie was the most famous of the border crossings between the eastern and western halves of the city. It was here that Allied soldiers registered before crossing over into the Soviet-controlled sectors. Thanks...
Pariser Platz, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Rosenthaler Str. 40 -41, 10178 Berlin, Germany
This is one of the most hectic and lively courtyards in Berlin. Located in Mitte, it is named after the Hackeschen Market, which is across the street. As in many of Berlin's courtyards, the building complex around it consists of offices,...
Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
Knesebeckstraße 1-2, 10623 Berlin, Germany
Bauhaus—the German design, crafts, and architecture school founded in 1919 by Walter Gropius—is one of the most famous design movements of the 20th century, and this Berlin museum shows its impressive breadth and influence. Designed by Gropius...
Mühlenstraße 3-100, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The most famous remaining stretch of the BerlinWall gets its name from its location on the east side of the Spree River, as well as from its collection of political and satirical murals. Originally painted just after the wall fell, the murals were...
Revaler Str. 6, 10245 Berlin, Germany
You wouldn't be a cool Berliner without a set of photos from one of the many Photoautomat booths around Berlin. Open 24/7 and conveniently located across the city—oftentimes in front of hipster hotspots—these photo booths provide the perfect...
Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
One of Berlin's young and hip neighborhoods is Kreuzberg, in the south of Mitte. The neighborhood is known for its very large percentage of immigrants and second-generation immigrants, many of whom are Turkish. But in recent years, the area has...
Tiergarten, Berlin, Germany
Berlin isn’t exactly short of impressive parks, but the 520-acre Tiergarten, stretching westward from Brandenburg Gate, is one of the city’s largest, most central, and most historic. The area, originally a royal hunting ground, became...
Lindenstraße 9-14, 10969 Berlin, Germany
The architecturally striking Jewish Museum is the best place in Berlin to get an overview of German-Jewish relations and to understand the nature of the integration ofthe two cultures before the Holocaust’s horrors. Designed by Daniel Libeskind,...
Bendlerblock, 10785 Berlin, Germany
Off the typical tourist trail in Berlin, the German Resistance Memorial and Museum at Bendlerblock is an expansive building. On my recent visit I managed to spend a few hours learning about Germans who fought against the Third Reich before and...
Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin, Germany
The contemporary and modern art museum Hamburger Bahnhof is named for the building's previous incarnation: a train station. The current museum opened in the mid-1990s after being a museum of transport & trains. Museum exhibitions change regularly,...
Platz der Republik 1, 11011 Berlin, Germany
Am Lustgarten, 10178 Berlin, Germany
This immense—some might say immodest—neo-baroque cathedral opposite the former Royal Palace nods architecturally to St. Peter’s in Rome and served as the family church of the Hohenzollern dynasty up until 1918. The current building was completed...
Teufelsberg, 14055 Berlin, Germany
Deep in Berlin's Grunewald Forest, Teufelsberg (literally, Devil’s Mountain; the name comes from the nearby Teufelssee, or Devil’s Lake) was once the site of a Nazi technology college. After the war, it was decided that the school...
