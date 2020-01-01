Germany
Collected by Marisa Ross
Odeonspl. 1, 80539 München, Germany
Odeonsplatz is a large square developed in the early 19th century. It is flanked by the Theatine Church, the Residenz and the Feldherrnhalle and several cafes, making it a perfect people-watching spot. In 1923, the square was the scene of the Beer...
Karlspl., München, Germany
Karlsplatz, the city center nicknamed Stachus after a pub Beim Stachus, is home to local life and history, making it the perfect place to start exploring Munich. Around this central hub you'll find that farmers' markets, historical interest...
Established in 1328, Augustiner Bräu is Munich's oldest independent brewery. It produces Munich's most popular brands of beer including eight different brews from Weiss bier (white beer) to Dunkel (dark) and everything in between. Augustiner Bräu...
Theresienhöhe 7, 80339 München, Germany
Hacker-Pschorr brings a part of Bavarian brewing history back to life by utilizing two copper brewing kettles which are over 70 years old but have been restored. This combined with selected ingredients and compliance with the Bavarian Purity Law...
Hirschgarten 1, 80639 München, Germany
The Royal Hirschgarten, – normally just referred to as the Hirschgarten (Deer Garden) is Europe's largest beer garden, with seating for an incredible 8000 people! Its' original purpose was to serve as hunting grounds for Munich's nobility. Part of...
Serving their world-famous beer, the Hofbräukeller am Wiener Platz is where locals go to unwind after work under the shade of the chestnut trees. It's also a popular beer garden with parents since it has a large play area for kids.
Arnulfstraße 52, 80335 München, Germany
The most "rustic" of Munich’s beer gardens, the Augstiner Keller serves freshly tapped Augustiner Edelstoff beer from the traditionally made wooden barrels. It's a popular beer garden with both locals and visitors. Conveniently located near the...
Karlspl. 9, 80335 München, Germany
Pretzels are a Münchener's favorite snack, but Brezelina adds a twist by serving them with honey mustard cream cheese, instead of just the usual plain or butter pretzel. They also serve Kartoffelpüree (mashed potatoes) with different toppings...
Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
Much of Munich was bombed in WWII, but here and there you can see glimpses of what it looked like before the war. One such example is the remains of the historic gate sandwiched in between two more modern buildings (pictured above) on...
Lilienstraße 51, 81669 München, Germany
Tradition meets innovation at Wirthaus in der Au, where Bavarian specialties are updated for modern tastes—especially the dumplings, which are so popular the restaurant sells its own dumpling cookbook. Open since 1901, and conveniently...
Zum Franziskaner has a laid-back vibe that makes you feel like you're dining in someone's living room. The central location means it's always full, and it's a popular spot after the opera. There are two menus, a German one and an English one which...
Pfistermühle is known for two things: its cuisine and its atmosphere. The menu changes with the seasons and is continually reinterpreted to keep it fresh. Many products are sourced locally, including wines from Franconia, an area north of Munich....
Lebkuchen Schmidt is one of Germany's most famous gingerbread makers and prides itself on its "exquisite quality" and secret recipe. Lebkuchen Schmidt is committed to the tradition of the good old baking craft, while at the same time continuing to...
This family-run souvenir shop (aptly named Souvenirs Flohr) has been in the Flohr family for over 25 years, starting with a small stand just outside the Hofbräuhaus. It has since moved just down the road. It's famous for its collection of...
Wittelsbacherpl., 80333 München, Germany
It won't take more than a few seconds from entering the Middle Ages Christmas Market and you'll feel as if you've stepped back in time a few hundred years. Vendors are dressed in full medieval costumes selling primitive medieval wares and homemade...
Türkenstraße 29, 80799 München, Germany
Miss your kitty or always wanted one? Head to Cafe-Katzentempel for a purr-fect (we couldn't resist) cup of coffee or a light vegetarian lunch and all the cat cuddles you can handle. Home to four rescued cats, the café is the first of its kind in...
Englischer Garten 3, 80538 München, Germany
One of the most enjoyable things you can do in Munich is sit down at a bench in one of the many beautiful beer gardens, which serve as familiar gathering points for locals, friends, and visitors alike. The beer is top-notch, and the atmosphere...
Wörthstraße 34, 81667 München, Germany
This secondhand boutique specializes in high-end men's & women's fashion, located just across from Bodeauxplatz in Au-Haidhausen. Because it's a secondhand store, you never know what you might find, but its inventory is carefully chosen to suit a...
Preysingstraße 69, 81667 München, Germany
With a menu based on fresh ingredients, a great staff, and a very family-friendly attitude (and even a hip edge), Preysinggarten is a place to unwind, and bring the kids! A beautiful interior, and even an outdoor play area (spielplatz) for...
Platzl 9, 80331 München, Germany
Germans, especially Bavarians (who are or are not Germans, depending on whom you talk to) love eating their meat and potatoes. While there, I went for a giant joint of pork with kartoffel (potato) salad. Nobody does fresh potato salad better....
Charlottenstraße 60, 10117 Berlin, Germany
The world’s largest chocolate shop also includes two restaurants and is a dream come true for travelers with a sweet tooth. At the Chocolate Café, you can fill up on hot chocolate, tortes and chocolate treats. The Chocolate Restaurant specializes...
Lindenstraße 9-14, 10969 Berlin, Germany
The architecturally striking Jewish Museum is the best place in Berlin to get an overview of German-Jewish relations and to understand the nature of the integration ofthe two cultures before the Holocaust’s horrors. Designed by Daniel Libeskind,...
Gleimstraße 55, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Every Sunday in Berlin the world of kitschy fleamarket finds and cool hipster crowds meet at Mauerpark Market in Berlin. The market is full of antiques and dusty relics but also mixed with stalls of young designers selling inventive new fashions...
Dircksenstraße 89, 10178 Berlin, Germany
An art gallery I spied while walking the streets of Berlin one evening.
Mühlenstraße 3-100, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The most famous remaining stretch of the BerlinWall gets its name from its location on the east side of the Spree River, as well as from its collection of political and satirical murals. Originally painted just after the wall fell, the murals were...
Knaackstraße 98, 10435 Berlin, Germany
A vast majority of Berliners will gladly stop for a good old currywurst on their way back home from a festive evening at the pub. The history of this mouthwatering dish goes back to the 1950s when a German woman was given ketchup, curry powder,...
Rosenthaler Str. 40 -41, 10178 Berlin, Germany
This is one of the most hectic and lively courtyards in Berlin. Located in Mitte, it is named after the Hackeschen Market, which is across the street. As in many of Berlin's courtyards, the building complex around it consists of offices,...
Bernauer Str. 63-64, 13355 Berlin, Germany
In true Berlin fashion, flea markets are not hard to find. One of the newer fleas takes place every Sunday at Mauerpark. I arrived on the early side, around 10am, and the space was already buzzing with locals on the hunt for vintage items,...
Hackescher Markt, 10178 Berlin, Germany
In the streets around the Hackescher Markt S-Bahn station near Alexanderplatz, you’ll find the full variety of shopping experiences that Berlin offers, from leading international brands to independent boutiques and the studios of rising young...
Bachstraße, 10555 Berlin, Germany
Tiergartenquelle couldn't be more German if it tried. In a city full of hipsters (at least in the east), this German restaurant couldn't care less about the next trend. Instead, its classic German menu features all the foods too fattening and...
Pariser Platz, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin, Germany
This club, housed in an old industrial warehouse, does not look unlike a mental ward and, inside, has as many fascinating levels as an Escher drawing. To dance with a sea of the coolest kids in Berlin (and Europe for that matter—it’s a landmark...
Bayerstraße 41, 80335 München, Germany
On Friday evenings at Le Potager, the restaurant in the Le Meridien Munich, try the prix fixe tapas dinner: 16 courses of small plates for 36 EU per person.
Lilienstraße 6, 81669 München, Germany
For a special dinner head over to the Schweiger2 Restaurant Showroom where, unlike any other place in Munich you'll dine, there is no menu. Instead of ordering just select how many courses you'd like and let the chef know your preferences...
Schillerstraße 5, 80336 München, Germany
You don’t usually choose your accommodation based on their continental breakfast selection for the following morning. But with Hotel Schiller, that’s precisely why you should. The accommodations are clean and centrally located, the beds...
