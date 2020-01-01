Where are you going?
Germany 2016

Collected by Cheryl Paul
Berlin's Farmers' Markets

Winterfeldtstraße, 10781 Berlin, Germany
Berlin prides itself on its farmers’ markets, which take place every Saturday (and sometimes during the week) all across the city and often have a wonderful atmosphere along with top-notch local produce. The Saturday Winterfeldtmarkt on...
Beelitz

14547 Beelitz, Germany
The tree limbs were heavy with freshly fallen snow, providing a peaceful backdrop to this entirely eerie place. I had made my way outside Berlin, to the little community of Beelitz on this snowy Easter weekend, to photograph Beelitz Heilstätten, a...
Lokal

Linienstraße 160, 10115 Berlin, Germany
It might be small and simple—conspicuously bare white walls, just a smattering of handmade wooden tables topped with flower arrangements, and a few barstools—but the updated German cuisine at Lokal is far from basic. With a commitment to local and...
Dong Xuan Center

Herzbergstraße 128-139, 10365 Berlin, Germany
The Dong Xuan Center is a collection of several warehouses which have been converted into a market where you can buy everything from iPhones to knock-off Nike sneakers. In addition to the strange assortment of shopping, though, you'll find several...
W – Der Imbiss

Kastanienallee 49, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Blink and you’ll miss this tiny Indian-run eatery serving eclectic international fare between Mitte and Prenzlauer Allee along the trendy Kastanienallee. Notable for its upside-down McDonald’s sign (hence the "W" in the name; Der...
Datscha

Gabriel-Max-Straße 1, 10245 Berlin, Germany
This Friedrichshain cafe is always crowded on weekends. Taking the typical Berlin brunch (a large plate of meats and cheeses, usually with an egg or two), Datscha puts a unique twist on it—serving brunches with Russian foods. Be sure to try the...
Salsabil

Wörther Str. 16, 10405 Berlin, Germany
While the neighborhoods south of the River Spree are more famous for their Turkish and Arabic foods, in Berlin you can find falafel fast food & shawarma stands all over town. In Prenzlauer Berg, the small restaurant Salsabil serves the best deal...
Monsieur Vuong

Alte Schönhauser Str. 46, 10119 Berlin, Germany
One evening while I was strolling the streets of Mitte, I noticed a hectic scene and a young crowd outside a buzzing restaurant. It was Monsieur Vuong, a hip Vietnamese restaurant with pink and red walls, great cocktails, and fresh Vietnamese...
Restaurant Preysinggarten

Preysingstraße 69, 81667 München, Germany
With a menu based on fresh ingredients, a great staff, and a very family-friendly attitude (and even a hip edge), Preysinggarten is a place to unwind, and bring the kids! A beautiful interior, and even an outdoor play area (spielplatz) for...
The Potting Shed

Occamstraße 11, 80802 München, Germany
A hip hangout for conscientious locals, The Potting Shed provides a stylish setting for their sustainable dining and drinking. Simple, organic, local, fair trade and fresh. Does it get any better than this? Throw in live music on Thursday nights...
Wirtshaus in der Au

Lilienstraße 51, 81669 München, Germany
Tradition meets innovation at Wirthaus in der Au, where Bavarian specialties are updated for modern tastes—especially the dumplings, which are so popular the restaurant sells its own dumpling cookbook. Open since 1901, and conveniently...
Klinglwirt

Bavarian food is often meat-heavy, but sustainability plays a large role in Klingwirt's philosophy. All the meat is organic, fish comes only from sustainable fisheries, all egg are free-range, and no preservatives or additives are used. They also...
Landersdorfer & Innerhofer

Hackenstraße 6-8, 80331 München, Germany
Just a few minutes drive from Munich's BMW Welt, I knew this restaurant was an authentic gem when I meandered in and was greeted by a large table of smiling Germans. Dressed in Lederhosens and Dirndls, they were toasting with German beers and...
Zum Dürnbräu

Dürnbräugasse 2, 80331 München, Germany
Zum Dürnbraü, one of Munich's oldest restaurants, has been serving traditional Bavarian food since 1487. It has retained its popularity over the centuries by consistently delivering homeland classics while adding modern flavors. The restaurant is...
Pfistermühle

Pfistermühle is known for two things: its cuisine and its atmosphere. The menu changes with the seasons and is continually reinterpreted to keep it fresh. Many products are sourced locally, including wines from Franconia, an area north of Munich....
Münchener Kindl Stube

Platzl 6-8, 80331 München, Germany
Run by Alfons Schuhbeck, Germany's most famous chef, you are virtually guaranteed an incredible dining experience. Come hungry and opt for the five-course meal to indulge your culinary senses. Schuhbeck is famous for his love of spices and...
