Germany 2013
Collected by Delaney Keyes
82467 Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany
Assumption Day in the Werdenfels region mixes pre-Christian traditions with the Christian story of the Assumption of Mary. In pre-Christian times, medicinal herbs were picked in mid-August, at a period of peak potency. This much-loved tradition...
Heidelberg, Germany
On a sunny spring afternoon, the slope below the ruins of the castle in Heidelberg, where 'sheep may safely graze'...almost absurdly picturesque. One of my most vivid childhood memories is of visiting this castle with an 'uncle and auntie'--close...
Neckar, Germany
Tübingen is a town straight out of a Grimm's fairy tale. I loved it here because set against a backdrop of rich history student life makes this a busting modern town. I really enjoyed strolling along the Neckar river watching boats punt along and...
Heidelberg, Germany
With its half-ruined castled dominating the heights above the university-town on the banks of the Neckar river, Heidelberg is a pedestrian's dream. "Picturesque" may have become a cliché, but this German city exemplifies the meaning. I'd been here...
Neuschwansteinstraße 20, 87645 Schwangau, Germany
The most famous castle in Germany—and one of the best known in Europe—Neuschwanstein is renowned not just for its fairy-tale architecture (which directly inspired the Disney Castle) but also for its creator, “mad” King...
Herrmannsdorf 7, 85625 Glonn, Germany
Bavarians love their pork. Enjoy the region’s best about 30 minutes outside Munich at Das Wirtshaus zum Herrmannsdorfer Schweinsbräu, part of an organic farm cooperative that includes a bakery, a brewery, vegetable gardens, and, of course, happy...
