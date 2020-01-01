Georgia/S. Carolina
Collected by Whitney Alison
List View
Map View
Save Place
130 E Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Ye Ole Tobacco Shop is Savannah's oldest operating tobacco retailer, working with suppliers in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Nicaragua to import quality cigars. They carry a wide variety of traditional smoking accessories—ashtrays,...
Save Place
20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Initially an inn for sailors, the building that's now the Pirates' House dates to 1753. Legend has it that the locale became a favorite haunt for pirates who met there to eat and drink. Now it's a restaurant with 15 dining rooms, each with its own...
Save Place
9 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best ways to see the historic Savannah waterfront is by boat. Several companies offer daytime or dinner cruises down the Savannah River in a charming paddle wheel boat, offering a fun way to see this quintessentially-Southern town from...
Save Place
Savannah, GA, USA
While Savannah has all the traditional things that makes Southern cities great—tasty soul food, horse-drawn carriages and historic antebellum mansions—the Savannah River is also an active and important shipping route. As the nation's 10th busiest...
Save Place
102 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Celebrity chef Paula Deen's famed restaurant, The Lady and Sons, has become a landmark in beautiful downtown Savannah. Located at the corner of Whitaker and Congress Streets, the restaurant has become a must-do for foodies wanting a taste of some...
Save Place
123 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
While you'll be spoiled for options for a stay in Savannah, with everything from well-known chain hotels to charming boutique B&Bs, one hotel you definitely should consider is the historic Marshall House at 123 East Broughton Street in the heart...
Save Place
23 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This restaurant came highly recommended by the locals and certainly lived up to the advanced publicity. Good cocktails, attentive service, interesting menu and great antebellum ambiance. A wonderful dining experience. Try the crab stuffed grouper....
Save Place
Pedro Castle Road, Savannah, Savannah KY1-1501, Cayman Islands
Not far outside George Town, you’ll find Pedro St. James, a beautifully restored, lushly landscaped 18th-century great house—complete with period furniture and other era-appropriate artifacts, as well as a 21st-century multimedia,...
Save Place
107 W Jones St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I had heard about the plates of fried chicken and collard greens and I was dead set on getting me some. When I told my friend Kai that I wanted to go to Mrs. Wilkes, she looked me up and down, paused, and in a very serious southern drawl tone...
Save Place
222 E Harris St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is right in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District, but away from the hustle and bustle of tourist crowds. One of the city’s most historic treasures, this cathedral is a must-see from the organ pipes to the...
Save Place
210 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
There may be no more iconic a restaurant than the Sun Dial, located at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. The 360-degree views of Atlanta make it ideal for special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, and especially marriage...
Save Place
168 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
If you're short on time in Atlanta, now there's a way for you to see most of the sights in a matter of minutes. SkyView, the city's newest attraction, is a Ferris wheel that soars 20 stories above the ground. You can park at any of the lots...
Save Place
200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
An Atlanta breakfast institution since 1956, the Silver Skillet has been run by the same family for more than 20 years. Featured in countless movies and television shows, including The Real McCoy and Remember the Titans, you may have even seen it...
Save Place
3377 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
A glass elevator soars to the top of the 125-story building to Whiskey Blue, an outdoor bar with views of Buckhead and Lenox Mall. Order one of the cocktails, which may run you around $15, but just remember that you’re paying for the view. (The...
Save Place
265 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Polaris’s blue, spaceshiplike dome was once a fixture of the Atlanta skyline. Opened in 1967, the rotating restaurant and bar played host to such legendary celebrities as Jim Morrison before closing its doors in 2004. In an...
Save Place
Charleston, SC, USA
A colonial classic, Charleston might initially come off as a little ye olde. But if you look more closely, this 340-year-old harbor city actually lives in the present. Bars reinvent Southern spirits, boutiques showcase new spins on cotton, and the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever