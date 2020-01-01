Georgia on My Mind
Collected by Elizabeth Egan
1238 DeKalb Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
One of Atlanta’s most popular barbecue joints, Fox Bros. is packed every day, rain or shine. Locals jam the Little Five Points favorite for Texas-style fare like pulled pork and Flintstone-size ribs, best paired with sides like macaroni and...
1093 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
When you fly in the ingredients straight from Italy, it's hard to go wrong: San Marzano tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, and extra virgin olive oil. Even the pizza ovens are shipped in from Naples. The restaurant is open until they run out of...
100 Peachtree Street #2300, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
A perfect example of urban renewal, the Atlanta BeltLine is a running and biking trail built on an old railway track. Its ever-popular Eastside Trail runs from Reynoldstown to Piedmont Park but is currently being expanded to the south and north...
265 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Polaris’s blue, spaceshiplike dome was once a fixture of the Atlanta skyline. Opened in 1967, the rotating restaurant and bar played host to such legendary celebrities as Jim Morrison before closing its doors in 2004. In an...
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
After many years of construction, the former Sears building and city hall annex reopened as a mixed-use development with lofts, offices and storefronts. The massive brick structure that dominates the neighborhood skyline also has a food hall...
130 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
A hub of preservation in the city, the Atlanta History Center is not your typical museum. The 33-acre experience features historic houses, enchanting gardens, and award-winning exhibitions, showcasing everything from Civil War artifacts to Olympic...
3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
As the stomping grounds for ladies who lunch, bridal luncheons, and baby showers, the Swan Coach House has been a Buckhead staple since 1965. A group of ladies opened the restaurant, gift shop, and art gallery to raise money for the arts while...
380 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
The MLK Birth Home and Historical Center is an Atlanta must-see. Highlights include sitting in his church with his sermons playing in the background, walking the impressive grounds of the center and learning about MLK 's childhood and family life...
441 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
His eponymous museum offers an interesting and in-depth look at the life and presidency of Jimmy Carter. One of the highlights is a re-creation of the Oval Office from his time in the White House, and the library and museum boast beautiful...
800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, USA
The city’s oldest tourist attraction, Zoo Atlanta actually started by accident. In 1889, a traveling circus went bankrupt and sold its animals to a local businessman, who decided to open a zoo in Grant Park to house his new pets. Over the...
Stone Mountain, GA, USA
More than 1,800 feet high and five miles around, Stone Mountain is a quartz monzonite dome monadnock that rises from an otherwise low-level area. Well-known for its geology, the mountain is also famous—although controversially—for its...
1811 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
In the film "Up in the Air," George Clooney's character recommended this Atlanta restaurant and suggested you "bring a bib." He wasn't off the mark in describing this classic eatery, located near the Atlanta Botanical Garden. On any given day, you...
225 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Whether you're hankering for something new or a treat from your childhood, this shop has everything. I remember giant gum balls, blow pops, and Sour Patch kids from the corner store but I'm not sure I've seen them in 20 years! They also have a...
1313 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Foundery Coffee Pub is a local favorite that's earned repeat customers thanks to its quality joe made from ethically sourced beans and its commitment to the community. Also a branch of the Methodist Church, the organization fosters the local arts...
13 E Park Ave, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The Sentient Bean is more of a community hub than a restaurant (its tagline is "brewing coffee and community"). With a focus on what's local, it serves homemade organic fare from the nearby Forsyth Farmers' Market and coffee. Menu highlights...
31405, 412 E Duffy St, Savannah, GA 31401, United States
There are tons of options for ghost tours in Savannah, but Hearse Tours has really made an effort to stand out. The difference? You ride in a decommissioned hearse that—in a previous life—was used for at least 15 years by funeral parlors to...
222 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the most unusual places to shop for groceries in Savannah's historic downtown is the one-of-a-kind Parker's Market Urban Gourmet at 222 Drayton Street. This gas station has been transformed into one of the finest gourmet food stores you'll...
24 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
24e Design Company definitely should be on the list if you're in the market for home goods with a distinctly contemporary Southern flair. You'll find an eclectic mix: high-quality bedroom sets, unique light fixtures, furniture with clean lines,...
104 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Stop to shop for local bee products at the Savannah Bee Company. Upon entering the store, a "honey expert" will greet you with samples while explaining how bees produce flavors like wildflower, honey, and orange blossom. Browse around and you'll...
13 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best things about Savannah is its penchant for delicious, fresh-out-of-the-oven pecan pralines. A Southern specialty, Savannah's pralines are not to be missed. There are candy shops throughout Savannah—River Street Sweets being one of...
140 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
This bag is a perfect example of the unique finds you'll come upon in Extant Fair. The shop specializes in independent designers of high-end clothing and accessories. This particular designer wraps every day items in soft black leather. The...
Savannah, GA, USA
While Savannah has all the traditional things that makes Southern cities great—tasty soul food, horse-drawn carriages and historic antebellum mansions—the Savannah River is also an active and important shipping route. As the nation's 10th busiest...
127 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I passed this clothing store on Abercrombie street in Savannah, liked the window display and went in for a look. The owner, a young designer, was cutting a pattern for a dress. She carries independent designers and specializes in shoes and...
136 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
This beautiful Gothic Revival building hosts the United States' only independent Huguenot congregation. Try to get inside the sanctuary to see the elegant nave.
6 Payne Ct, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Everyone seems to be talking about Chez Nous and, frankly, it’s easy to see why. A meal here feels like dining at your most fashionable friend’s place. The restaurant is tucked away from the main drag in a beautiful Charleston single...
101 E Arctic Ave, Folly Beach, SC 29439, USA
Officially named the Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier, this landmark extends 1,045 feet into the Atlantic Ocean, making it the second-longest pier on the East Coast. It’s also 25 feet wide, allowing ample room for walkers, fishermen, and...
70 Cunnington Ave, Charleston, SC 29405, USA
Travelers visiting Charleston typically stick to the downtown area, but if you're interested in Civil War history, head up to "the Neck," the area between downtown and North Charleston, to Magnolia Cemetery. The marshside cemetery is where the...
832 State Hwy 171, Charleston, SC 29412, USA
While Charleston is known for Southern hospitality, there is a vibrant art community here. Famous street artist Shepard Fairey was born here and Doug "The Sheepman" Panzone is following his lead. Behind a run-down strip mall on the way to Folly...
1081 Morrison Dr, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
This cavernous brewpub has a wide-open kitchen, a long bar, tall communal tables, and a patio shaded by live oaks. If you can, grab a seat at the chef’s counter and watch the team spread creamy aïoli on locally made rye...
79 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Owner Brett Carron launched his men’s shop, Indigo & Cotton, in April 2011. He has amassed a small collection of independent all-American brands, such as Raleigh Denim, a North Carolina jeans company that stitches every pair with...
188 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Once the center of commerce inCharleston, the City Market is now the heart of tourism. Although its location near the cruise terminal can make it feel like a kitschy open-air market in the Caribbean, the tackiness is part of its charm. Yes, you’ll...
83 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
One of Charleston's most charming features, and there are many, is its beautiful architecture. Nowhere is that more on display than on the famous Rainbow Row, a series of colorfully painted historic homes on East Bay Street. Every square inch of...
Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Waterfront Park runs a picturesque half-mile along the Cooper River, from an exuberant fountain at its north end (near the cruise ship terminal), to North Adgers Wharf at its southern border. There is much to recommend a stop in this small...
251 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
If you head to Charleston looking for fried chicken, collard greens, and banana pudding, Jestine's Kitchen is a good place to get it. This isn't nouveau fancy southern food--no gourmet touches, just the classics done right.
142 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Nicknamed the Holy City for its abundance of churches, Charleston's most notable house of worship is St. Philip’s. The Anglican parish was constructed in 1680 and rebuilt in 1835 after a devastating fire. Since then, it’s...
133 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Queen Street Grocery is a quintessentially Charleston spot, set in a residential neighborhood and open since 1922. It has served as the surrounding neighborhood's corner grocery store for decades, but in recent years it's acted as a café as...
Hampton Park, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Located in the northern part of the city, Hampton Park is by far the biggest green space on the peninsula. It contains beautiful oak trees, a fitness trail, and lush flowers (including one of the city's best collection of roses).
66 George St, Charleston, SC 29424, USA
With its Spanish moss-draped oak trees and beautiful stucco buildings, the College of Charleston's campus is long on atmosphere and makes a great place for a stroll. Randolph Hall, a magnificent edifice built in 1828 and one of the six college...
