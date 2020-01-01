Georgia
Collected by Francesca Grandillo
1238 DeKalb Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
One of Atlanta’s most popular barbecue joints, Fox Bros. is packed every day, rain or shine. Locals jam the Little Five Points favorite for Texas-style fare like pulled pork and Flintstone-size ribs, best paired with sides like macaroni and...
168 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
If you're short on time in Atlanta, now there's a way for you to see most of the sights in a matter of minutes. SkyView, the city's newest attraction, is a Ferris wheel that soars 20 stories above the ground. You can park at any of the lots...
200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
An Atlanta breakfast institution since 1956, the Silver Skillet has been run by the same family for more than 20 years. Featured in countless movies and television shows, including The Real McCoy and Remember the Titans, you may have even seen it...
3377 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
A glass elevator soars to the top of the 125-story building to Whiskey Blue, an outdoor bar with views of Buckhead and Lenox Mall. Order one of the cocktails, which may run you around $15, but just remember that you’re paying for the view. (The...
104 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Stop to shop for local bee products at the Savannah Bee Company. Upon entering the store, a "honey expert" will greet you with samples while explaining how bees produce flavors like wildflower, honey, and orange blossom. Browse around and you'll...
401 Whitaker St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
If a store can be romantic, One Fish Two Fish at 401 Whitaker Street in Savannah's historic downtown is just that. A perfect place to shop alone or with your significant other, this eclectic store offers something for everyone: luscious body...
123 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
While you'll be spoiled for options for a stay in Savannah, with everything from well-known chain hotels to charming boutique B&Bs, one hotel you definitely should consider is the historic Marshall House at 123 East Broughton Street in the heart...
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
13 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best things about Savannah is its penchant for delicious, fresh-out-of-the-oven pecan pralines. A Southern specialty, Savannah's pralines are not to be missed. There are candy shops throughout Savannah—River Street Sweets being one of...
122 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the must-dos on any visit to Savannah is breakfast at the bright, cheerful J. Christopher's at 122 East Liberty Street. Housed in a remodeled auto body shop, J. Christopher's offers large servings of delicious food using the freshest...
River St, Georgia 31401, USA
One of the most fun things to do on a visit to Savannah is to wander through the shops on River Street that runs along the majestic Savannah River. While many of the shops are somewhat touristy, several offer items that are unique to Savannah and...
200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah is the quintessential Southern town, oozing charm through its Spanish moss-draped oak trees, sumptuous soul food, and spectacular antebellum homes. One of its best highlights is the Colonial Park Cemetery that sits at the corner of...
9 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best ways to see the historic Savannah waterfront is by boat. Several companies offer daytime or dinner cruises down the Savannah River in a charming paddle wheel boat, offering a fun way to see this quintessentially-Southern town from...
