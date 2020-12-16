Georgetown for Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Georgetown is a beautiful and historic neighborhood, a short distance from the museums and parks in the heart of Washington, D.C., as well as from the Potomac, offering the best of both worlds—small-town feel with all the amenities of the big city.
3000 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Like its sister restaurant Founding Farmers, the Georgetown Waterfront restaurant evokes Americana, farmhouse tradition, and seasonality in both menu and atmosphere. The weekend buffet-style brunches are a keeper that includes breakfast tacos,...
1511 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Little Serow’s northern Thai dining experience is a sensory adventure. The minimalist, cavernous room is a blank canvas for James Beard Award–winning chef Johnny Monis to paint palates with the bitter, funky, spicy, and salty...
1025 N Fillmore St ste h, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections offers monthly chocolate classes in its Arlington retail stores. Students are given a short lesson on the process of chocolate-making, then dive into creating their own treats. In our class, we painted designs with colored...
1320 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
I’ve had a life long love affair with pork so when a friend suggested that we go for dinner at a place called The Pig, how could I say no? The Pig serves up its dishes as small plates, so it’s the perfect place to go with a group of people and...
Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
I’m very lucky. I get to spend my days in one of the most beautiful cities in the world! One thing that makes D.C. so special is the amount of green space that we have in the city. Constitution Gardens is just a few blocks from my office, and it’s...
700 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
Aside from fictional spies like James Bond, Jason Bourne, and Austin Powers, few of us know much about the world of espionage and that’s probably very deliberate. After all, you can’t expect any good spy to be giving away their trade...
17th & Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
D.C. offers a lot of choices for getting about the city. If you are cyclist, consider renting a bicycle to supplement travel by public transportation. Not only is it cheaper than Metro (either subway or bus) and cab fare, but also you’ll avoid the...
1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
One of Washington's most beloved independent bookstores, Kramerbooks & Afterwords Café is just as much a D.C. institution as the city's historic monuments. Opened in 1976, Kramerbooks was the first bookstore/café in the United...
1200 19th St NW #130, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Sweet Diablo is a secret little European café tucked amongst fast-food restaurants in central D.C. The owners, raised in Portugal, have added a Portuguese twist to typical café and bakery fare. And this is the only location in the US to serve "The...
3500 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Key Bridge Boathouse is the go-to launching point for paddlers of all skill levels. Whether you're in a kayak or a canoe or on a stand-up paddleboard, time on the water is transformative. Its classes, tours, and rentals offer a unique perspective...
