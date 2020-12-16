Georgetown for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Georgetown is a beautiful and historic neighborhood, a short distance from the museums and parks in the heart of Washington, D.C., as well as from the Potomac, offering the best of both worlds—small-town feel with all the amenities of the big city.
Save Place
2200 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
When the red-meat craving hits, there’s one place that satisfies the need for a juicy fix: Burger Tap and Shake, otherwise simply known as BTS. BTS offers a great selection of burgers made from locally sourced beef that is freshly ground on...
Save Place
700 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
Aside from fictional spies like James Bond, Jason Bourne, and Austin Powers, few of us know much about the world of espionage and that’s probably very deliberate. After all, you can’t expect any good spy to be giving away their trade...
Save Place
3001 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
The 163-acre National Zoo is cradled by D.C.’s wooded Rock Creek Park, providing a protected, dynamic habitat for more than 1,500 animals. From the micro-world of insects to the larger-than-life world of elephants, the exhibits are engaging...
Save Place
1850 West Basin Dr SW, Washington, DC 20242, USA
This was my favorite memorial in DC. FDR's thoughtful, hopeful quotes emerge effortlessly from the warm slabs, across waterfalls, and behind flowering shrubs. The entire memorial glows with tranquil energy, and is not somber or reflective like...
Save Place
7300 Macarthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD 20812, USA
Recently, I had out-of-town guests with two children who were too young to be sightseeing all day long. I felt sorry for the little ones. Visiting D.C. sights can be boring if you're under the age of 10. One morning, I packed up supplies for a...
Save Place
1052 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Located along the historic Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O Canal), this laid-back neighborhood bakery and coffeehouse is one of my favorite hangouts in D.C. Baked and Wired serves delicious food and drinks in a cozy atmosphere. The space is adorned with...
Save Place
1661 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Like many people these days, I need a cup of caffeine to get me going in the morning. Most mornings I’m a tea person, but every once in a while, I need a cup of coffee. Luckily for me, M.E. Swing is just a short two blocks away from my office....
Save Place
1370 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Simply put, you must go here. Sticky Fingers has the craziest bakery, breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu that you have ever seen. And, the best part is that it's all vegan, but you can't even tell! I would challenge anyone, from vegetarian to...
Save Place
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25